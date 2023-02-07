Read full article on original website
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Body found at Highland Twp fire
MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
oceanacountypress.com
Driver in deadly US 10-31 crash criminally charged; victim was from Shelby
LUDINGTON — The driver involved in a deadly crash on US 10-31 in Amber Township last October — Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington — has been arraigned in Mason County’s 79th District Court on a 10-year felony of reckless driving causing death, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
9&10 News
Benzie County Officials Are Looking for This Missing Man
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the Thompsonville area. Deputies say there were no reports of any problems, and no one has been...
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
traverseticker.com
Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops
Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
UpNorthLive.com
Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
UpNorthLive.com
Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
9&10 News
Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
UpNorthLive.com
Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
UpNorthLive.com
Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people
LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
UpNorthLive.com
Project Feed the Kids looking to expand with fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County nonprofit that started out at a restaurant is now expanding into its own space. After three years, Project Feed the Kids has donated almost 200,000 meals to the community. But because of the rise in demand for more meals, Project...
leelanauticker.com
Where Do Leelanau County's Homebuyers Come From?
What percentage of Leelanau County’s homes are bought by out-of-towners? As the local real estate market has grown more competitive in recent years – particularly during the pandemic – more and more locals have started wondering about the answer to that question. Between non-local investors buying houses and converting them into short-term rentals, COVID-era transplants relocating to the region, and snowbirds who own Leelanau-based summer homes but head for warmer climates when the mercury drops, year-round local residents may find themselves competing with more non-local buyers than they realize when it comes to finding a house in Leelanau County. Just how much competition they are facing, though, has mostly been a mystery in the past.
UpNorthLive.com
A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
UpNorthLive.com
Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
9&10 News
Man Accused of Murder in Mason County Honored by Rep. Matt Gaetz, House Judiciary Committee
Man Accused of Murder in Mason County Honored by House Judiciary Committee. A Mason County family is furious after the man once charged with killing a family member was honored by the House Judiciary Committee last week. The case goes back nearly four years, but this latest turn in Washington...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
