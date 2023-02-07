ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Body found at Highland Twp fire

MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Benzie County Officials Are Looking for This Missing Man

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the Thompsonville area. Deputies say there were no reports of any problems, and no one has been...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops

Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
BENZONIA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
9&10 News

Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting

Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Florist warns customers of Valentine's scams

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and you may be looking to order flowers for your sweetheart. But it's best to be on the lookout for a potential scam before you rush to place that online order. Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people

LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Project Feed the Kids looking to expand with fundraiser

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County nonprofit that started out at a restaurant is now expanding into its own space. After three years, Project Feed the Kids has donated almost 200,000 meals to the community. But because of the rise in demand for more meals, Project...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Where Do Leelanau County's Homebuyers Come From?

What percentage of Leelanau County’s homes are bought by out-of-towners? As the local real estate market has grown more competitive in recent years – particularly during the pandemic – more and more locals have started wondering about the answer to that question. Between non-local investors buying houses and converting them into short-term rentals, COVID-era transplants relocating to the region, and snowbirds who own Leelanau-based summer homes but head for warmer climates when the mercury drops, year-round local residents may find themselves competing with more non-local buyers than they realize when it comes to finding a house in Leelanau County. Just how much competition they are facing, though, has mostly been a mystery in the past.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond

Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
CADILLAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy