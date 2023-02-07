Read full article on original website
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Scott Dominates as Sooners Roll Wildcats in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Liz Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds as No. 16/13 Oklahoma cruised to a road win, 85-68, at Kansas State on Sunday afternoon. The Sooners (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) outscored the Wildcats by a combined 19 points in the second and third quarters to earn their fourth win in a row as they remain one game back of first-place Texas in the Big 12 standings.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Take Down Top-Ranked Stanford at McCasland
NORMAN — The No. 2 Oklahoma men's gymnastics team registered its best all-around score since 2019 (418.900) to take down No. 1 Stanford (413.800) and No. 11 William & Mary (380.750) Saturday evening in front of a crowd of 1,773 at McCasland Field House. The Sooners remain unbeaten in the field house since 2007, a streak of 59 consecutive meets.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stellar on Bars, Floor; Win Fifth Straight Metroplex Challenge
FORT WORTH, Texas – Trailing going into the final rotation, the No. 1-ranked University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team closed with a season-high 49.675 on floor to win the four-team Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night at the Fort Worth Convention Center with a score of 198.125. The Sooners downed...
oklahoma Sooner
May Shines as OU Wins Top-15 Battle vs. Washington
IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma collected its third top-25 win in four games on Saturday night with a 5-4 victory over No. 14/17 Washington at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine. Junior Nicole May proved to be the difference-maker for the Sooners (4-0), entering in relief in the...
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Tennis Falls To No. 1 Texas
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 1 Texas 4-2 in the consolation round of the ITA National Indoor championships on Sunday in Seattle. The Sooners came out dominant in doubles action by claiming the opening point. Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman defeated Malaika Rapolu and Marlee Zein 6-1 on court three. The No. 28 duo Carmen and Ivana Corley clinched the doubles point after taking down Charlotte Chavatipon and Nicole Khirin 6-1 at the top court.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls to No. 9/8 Kansas
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its second 2023 meeting with No. 9/8 Kansas 78-55 at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Hill led the Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and pulled down five boards. Otega Oweh received his second consecutive start and reached double figures, scoring 11 points. Grant Sherfield tallied the first five points of the game and finished with 10 points.
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 OU Run Rules No. 17/14 Stanford
IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma collected its second ranked victory in its first three games with a 10-1, six-inning win over No. 17/14 Stanford Friday night. Redshirt senior Haley Lee highlighted the run-rule victory, hitting the walk-off home run, OU's first blast of the season, in the sixth inning. Lee finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Junior All-American Tiare Jennings chipped in a perfect 3-for-3 night with two RBIs while fellow junior Alyssa Brito brought in three runs on a bases-clearing double in the fifth.
oklahoma Sooner
Welch, Campbell Jr. Lead Sooners in Puerto Rico
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – The Oklahoma men's golf team surged late and finished the opening round of the Puerto Rico Classic alone in fourth place, four shots back of second place in the spring-opening event. After the drop score, the Sooners (4th, -5) played their final nine holes at 4-under par.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Hosts No. 9/8 Kansas on Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball hosts No. 9/8 Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tip is at noon inside Lloyd Noble Center. Saturday's game against the Jayhawks will be broadcast on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 Oklahoma Set for Top-25 Showdown at Metroplex Challenge
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is headed south of the Red River for its second podium meet of the season when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the annual Metroplex Challenge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. The top-25 quad meet will also feature a pair of SEC opponents in No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 24 Stanford from the Pac-12. "We are always excited to compete in Fort Worth in front of a big crowd and the opportunity to be on podium is just another plus," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "It's obvious that (No. 16) Arkansas, (No. 11) Alabama and (No. 24) Stanford have all been having breakout seasons. Alabama coming off the Auburn win and Arkansas bringing Florida to the wire last week. Stanford looked polished and strong out of the gate in Las Vegas. This competition should be one of the greatest Metroplex Challenges yet."
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep Opening Day
IRVINE, Calif. — The No. 1 Oklahoma softball team swept two games on opening day of the 2023 season at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine. OU started the day with a 4-0 shutout of No. 16/19 Duke powered by a two-way performance from pitcher Jordy Bahl. The sophomore struck out eight in a complete-game, four-hit performance and chipped in an RBI double at the plate. A 2-for-3, one RBI performance from senior captain Grace Lyons and 2-for-2, one RBI Sooner debut for redshirt senior Haley Lee contributed to the win.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Falls 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State
Oklahoma fell 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State on Friday night. The Sooners (8-7, 1-5 Big 12) won three of the final five bouts but the Jackrabbits (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) secured the dual victory after a loss in the 133-pound bout. Claiming the advantage early in the 174-pound...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Relay Squad Sets New Program Record
CHICAGO, Ill. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its time at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Ill., and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. "This weekend our squads continued their efforts to make the OU track program the best it can be," said...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Drops Battle To No. 5 Georgia
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 5 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Indoor championships on Saturday. Georgia came out strong in doubles and claimed the opening point. No. 16 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth took court two against Mell Reasco and Meg Kowalski, 6-1, but UGA answered with a court-three win from Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata over Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, 6-1.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Take Down No. 4 Duke To Advance
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team defeated fourth-seeded Duke, 4-2, in the first round of the ITA National Indoor championships on Friday night in Seattle. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman set the tone in doubles on court three, shutting out Emma Jackson and...
oklahoma Sooner
Williams Breaks School Record in Chicago
NORMAN, Okla – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its first day of competition at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Ill., and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. At Clemson, OU competed in the men's 400-meter dash with Zarik Brown crossing the finish line...
Comments / 0