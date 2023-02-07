NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is headed south of the Red River for its second podium meet of the season when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the annual Metroplex Challenge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. The top-25 quad meet will also feature a pair of SEC opponents in No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 24 Stanford from the Pac-12. "We are always excited to compete in Fort Worth in front of a big crowd and the opportunity to be on podium is just another plus," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "It's obvious that (No. 16) Arkansas, (No. 11) Alabama and (No. 24) Stanford have all been having breakout seasons. Alabama coming off the Auburn win and Arkansas bringing Florida to the wire last week. Stanford looked polished and strong out of the gate in Las Vegas. This competition should be one of the greatest Metroplex Challenges yet."

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO