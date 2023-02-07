Read full article on original website
Related
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
ExPats Pay Less Than $400 Per Month For Rent and Utilities
More than 8 million Americans live abroad around the world, and 1.5 million of them choose to live in sunny, warm Mexico. Living in a foreign country is not just for the rich. What motivates people to live somewhere other than the United States? It's the cost of living, says one Youtuber.
Comments / 0