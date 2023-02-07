Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO