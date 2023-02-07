Read full article on original website
A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.
Last month, Salina business owner Tim Blake of Wheat State Hospitality, Inc., received the Salina Downtown Inc., Good Neighbor of the Quarter award. Tim and his brother, Wes, own the Prickly Pear Grill and Cantina in downtown Salina. Tim stopped by for an interview with Salina Post to share what...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blaylock, Dustin Allen; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Deckert, Jacob...
Reusing the current jail as a law enforcement center and concern about letting the building deteriorate were among the more prominent responses to Saline County's recent jail reuse survey. This fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move its jail operating to the new facility currently being built...
Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Three people from Salina have been arrested for a 2022 deadly shooting case.
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
MCPHERSON - McPherson County Sheriff's Office personnel show they have some moves! From the McPherson County KS Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JO ARCHER, 33, Kansas City, MO, Failure to appear, Bond $1,000.
