Related
5 plants that will instantly spruce up indoor and micro gardens
Whether you're going for full-blown jungle vibes or a small curated house plant collection, these five additions should definitely be on your list
BHG
The Forestcore Aesthetic Brings Nature Indoors in a Majorly Cozy Way
A woodsy decor trend has taken root on social media and flourished: Forestcore has grown enormously in popularity, accumulating more than 140 million views on TikTok alone and channeling inspiration for decor, dark color schemes, and personal attire. This growing aesthetic is focused on all things forest. A goal of...
housebeautiful.com
10 big garden design trends for 2023
Gravel gardens, drought-tolerant plants, and the return of the quintessential cottage garden are among the biggest garden design trends for 2023, predict the Society of Garden Designers. While the interest in grow your own remains, with greenhouses and kitchen gardens surging in popularity, the emerging themes for 2023 are centred...
Woman Makes the Cutest DIY Mushroom Fairy Terrarium That Has TikTok Freaking!
And she plans to put snails in it one day!
Decorating with coral colors in the home
Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.
homestyling.guru
Add warmth and energy in your home with terracotta accents
Terracotta, with its earthy and rustic notes, can embrace a home like a warm hug. From subtle hints seen in soft furnishings to statement pieces in the landscaping, terracotta can create an impression at every turn. According to Henley interior designer, Breahna Harry, introducing terracotta into your home is a...
CBC News
This 5-storey tall wall of tropical plants isn't just for aesthetics
It might be icy cold outside, but step inside the glassy atrium of one Toronto university campus and you'll be greeted with a five-storey tall wall of more than 6,000 tropical plants. Plant walls, like the one in the University of Guelph-Humber's atrium, serve two purposes. There's the goal of...
