Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cascadebusnews.com
Difficulties & Opportunities Ahead for Commercial Real Estate Markets
(First Interstate Bank is financing this commercial building construction in Bend, located on W Newport Avenue | Photo courtesy of First Interstate Bank) Commercial real estate markets in Central Oregon in 2023 will face unique difficulties and opportunities as they respond to local, regional, national and worldwide economic influences. The major influences on business in the region that use commercial real estate include changing labor trends, local livability issues and the availability and growing cost of resources.
cascadebusnews.com
Tonight! What’s Brewing: The Business Case for Inclusive Workplaces
Learn why building welcoming workspaces can strengthen your team: from improved recruitment and retention to measurable increases in revenue. We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider. Don’t miss out, register today!. Speakers. Todd Dunkelberg. Director,...
cascadebusnews.com
Economic Perspectives: Where We Are & Where We Are Going
I am honored to have the opportunity to share some perspective on the Central Oregon economy. EDCO invests significant human capital researching industry trends and mining and deploying resources to assist local companies in achieving their goals. EDCO staff meet regularly with businesses and industry groups to ensure we are working to create a diversified local economy with a strong base of middle-class jobs across the Central Oregon region. Our relationships and data provide valuable insight into what’s happening in the local economy. Unlike economists or forecasters, our team is in the trenches, in real-time, learning about what challenges and opportunities exist for local businesses. We meet with over 400 businesses each year, providing them with tools and resources to help with challenges like workforce availability, market penetration, physical space requirements, access to capital, and more.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18
Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections. Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Police to Host Community Academy Beginning in April
(Photo courtesy of Bend Police) The City of Bend Police Department is excited to host its 39th Community Academy this spring. The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in providing an inside look at how the Department operates. This spring’s Community Academy,...
BLM asks public to avoid user-created parking site near Cline Buttes Recreation Area for safety reasons
The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid utilizing a user-created parking site located along the edge of the Cline Falls Highway, near the intersection of the highway and the Vor Road (Federal Aviation Administration Road), for public safety and to avoid conflicts with private land. The post BLM asks public to avoid user-created parking site near Cline Buttes Recreation Area for safety reasons appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Experience the Magic of Winter at the 2023 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest
Northwest’s Biggest Winter Festival Adds Additional Music Stage, Hot Cocoa Run & More Ice Carvers. Over the past two decades, the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest has grown into the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, and it’s back President’s Day weekend 2023! The three-day event returns to the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, February 17-19.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood
Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
KTVZ
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight
Feb. 17 marks National Caregiver Day. We are highlighting an 81-year-old Bend woman who has spent six decades of her life caring for others. Before going to work at Right at Home, a Bend in-home health care service, Diane Richards spent 60 years as a nurse, doing everything from intensive care to helping women give birth. Richardson The post Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon
Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller
Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Our First Talk of the Year
(Photos courtesy of Worthy Environmental) Don’t miss our first talk of the year when we host Dr. David Dedrick and his talk on Dark Skies and the Effects of Light Pollution on Human Health!. We often think of dark skies as important for astronomers and star gazers, but the...
Comments / 0