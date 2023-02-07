I am honored to have the opportunity to share some perspective on the Central Oregon economy. EDCO invests significant human capital researching industry trends and mining and deploying resources to assist local companies in achieving their goals. EDCO staff meet regularly with businesses and industry groups to ensure we are working to create a diversified local economy with a strong base of middle-class jobs across the Central Oregon region. Our relationships and data provide valuable insight into what’s happening in the local economy. Unlike economists or forecasters, our team is in the trenches, in real-time, learning about what challenges and opportunities exist for local businesses. We meet with over 400 businesses each year, providing them with tools and resources to help with challenges like workforce availability, market penetration, physical space requirements, access to capital, and more.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO