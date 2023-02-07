ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident

At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Tense Moments In Omaha Police Pursuit

Two people are in custody following a police chase in southwest Omaha. Police say officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near West Center and Industrial Roads Wednesday during the afternoon rush, but the suspect drove east to the area of 144th and West Center before crashing into another car.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
klkntv.com

Don’t want to walk alone? UNL Police will escort you around campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is reminding students that it will help them get around campus safely at night. In the Husker Safe Walk program, an officer will walk with students to ensure their safety. Capt. Aaron Pembleton of the UNLPD wants to make...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man

(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE

