Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident
At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
iheart.com
Tense Moments In Omaha Police Pursuit
Two people are in custody following a police chase in southwest Omaha. Police say officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near West Center and Industrial Roads Wednesday during the afternoon rush, but the suspect drove east to the area of 144th and West Center before crashing into another car.
KETV.com
One person arrested during protest at site of housing project in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A protest at a controversial housing development in southwest Lincoln led to an arrest on Tuesday morning. Officials said protestors had temporarily stopped the tree removal at the site. One person was arrested for trespassing after he said he was praying. On Monday, members of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
KETV.com
Armed fugitive threatens to shoot at police, leading to standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. — Investigators said an armed fugitive threatened to fire shots at police, leading to an armed standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a suspect in a parked camper near 58th and Holdredge streets. Authorities said that officers tried to...
klkntv.com
Don’t want to walk alone? UNL Police will escort you around campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is reminding students that it will help them get around campus safely at night. In the Husker Safe Walk program, an officer will walk with students to ensure their safety. Capt. Aaron Pembleton of the UNLPD wants to make...
klkntv.com
Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
kfornow.com
Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 16-year-old boy, identify teenager critically injured in shooting Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to a shooting thatcritically injured a teenager Wednesday night. Around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road for a report of a shooting and located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Irvin Hernandez, Omaha police said.
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
klkntv.com
Woman’s van broken into at Lincoln gym after leaving purse on front seat, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating after a woman’s van was broken into while she was at a gym. Officers were called to Victress Gym near 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. The victim told them she...
klkntv.com
Thieves took $44,000 in equipment before dumping trailer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for the bandits who stole $44,000 worth of equipment from a trailer before discarding it. The theft happened on Jan. 26 at Inspirmedia Productions near 66th and O Streets. Security footage shows a Chevy truck driving over the MoPac Trail to...
Comments / 0