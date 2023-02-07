(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO