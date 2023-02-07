ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit Conducting Traffic Enforcement Project This Week

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Unit will be working in the 700 block of NE 36th Street and the 1800 block of SW Irvinedale Drive this week. Ankeny PD says the operation is in response to reports of speeding in the area. Police say there have been several accidents in the city since the start of the month, and Ankeny PD is urging drivers to wear a seatbelt, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
Two Adults, Five Teens Arrested In Fort Dodge Drug Case

(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Two adults and several teens are facing charges after a Fort Dodge criminal investigation. A search of a home January 18th turned up drugs and guns. Two adults, 37-year old Amanda Hinton and 18-year old Jesup Ward of Mason City are charged, along with five teens.
