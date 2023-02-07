(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Unit will be working in the 700 block of NE 36th Street and the 1800 block of SW Irvinedale Drive this week. Ankeny PD says the operation is in response to reports of speeding in the area. Police say there have been several accidents in the city since the start of the month, and Ankeny PD is urging drivers to wear a seatbelt, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO