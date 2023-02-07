Read full article on original website
Salina Prickly Pear Cantina and Grill owner wins award, reflects on business
Last month, Salina business owner Tim Blake of Wheat State Hospitality, Inc., received the Salina Downtown Inc., Good Neighbor of the Quarter award. Tim and his brother, Wes, own the Prickly Pear Grill and Cantina in downtown Salina. Tim stopped by for an interview with Salina Post to share what...
KHS shares historic Republic Pharmacy postcard
A look into the past at Republic Pharmacy in Belleville. From the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page:
55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday
A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
'Clarence the Catfish' named People's Choice Award winner
Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Grow Ellsworth County, Stacie Schmidt, director, and Thaddeus Donley, a student competing in the youth entrepreneurship contest. 9:30 a.m.: Brian Underwood, supervisor of Lakewood Discovery Center, is scheduled to speak about spring programs and what Parks and Recreation has...
Windows damaged at six downtown Salina businesses
Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County releases results of jail reuse survey
Reusing the current jail as a law enforcement center and concern about letting the building deteriorate were among the more prominent responses to Saline County's recent jail reuse survey. This fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move its jail operating to the new facility currently being built...
Window damaged by pellet gun in west Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.
SculptureTour Salina to announce People's Choice Award winner
Get yourself downtown Friday morning for the announcement of SculptureTour Salina's 2022 People's Choice Award winner. And if you can't make it downtown, you can watch the announcement via Facebook Live on the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page. The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday on the northeast corner...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
Three Salinans arrested in connection to Garman shooting death
Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent SUV crash
REPUBLIC COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, Cuba, Kan., was southbound on 260 Road just north of Shady Road. The driver swerved and the SUV entered...
SES stifles Beloit to win defensive duel and sweep Trojan War
Despite a rough shooting night offensively, the Southeast of Saline boy’s basketball team held Beloit in check for 32 minutes, handing the orange Trojans their second loss in 13 games in a 41-33 rock fight. With this win, SES moves to 15-1 on the year and remains a perfect...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank
On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
Lady Trojans trounce Beloit to secure season sweep
After winning a pair of come-from-behind victories last week, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team got a brief respite in a confident 52-35 win over Beloit, sweeping the orange Trojans on the season and bringing themselves one step closer to another league title. With this win, the Lady...
Three people from Salina arrested for 2022 deadly shooting case
Three people from Salina have been arrested for a 2022 deadly shooting case.
Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill
A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 barrels’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek.
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Kansas identified
A new report has revealed the cause of the Keystone Pipeline oil leak in Washington County last year.
