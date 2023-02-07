ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Salina Post

55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday

A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

'Clarence the Catfish' named People's Choice Award winner

Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Grow Ellsworth County, Stacie Schmidt, director, and Thaddeus Donley, a student competing in the youth entrepreneurship contest. 9:30 a.m.: Brian Underwood, supervisor of Lakewood Discovery Center, is scheduled to speak about spring programs and what Parks and Recreation has...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Windows damaged at six downtown Salina businesses

Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County releases results of jail reuse survey

Reusing the current jail as a law enforcement center and concern about letting the building deteriorate were among the more prominent responses to Saline County's recent jail reuse survey. This fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move its jail operating to the new facility currently being built...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Window damaged by pellet gun in west Salina

Police are investigating an incident in which a west Salina building was damaged earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, a front window of a building in the 600 block of W. Cloud Street appeared to have been shot twice by a pellet gun. Not only were there two pellet marks, but the shots also caused the 4.5-foot by 6.75-foot window to crack.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SculptureTour Salina to announce People's Choice Award winner

Get yourself downtown Friday morning for the announcement of SculptureTour Salina's 2022 People's Choice Award winner. And if you can't make it downtown, you can watch the announcement via Facebook Live on the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page. The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday on the northeast corner...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Three Salinans arrested in connection to Garman shooting death

Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after violent SUV crash

REPUBLIC COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, Cuba, Kan., was southbound on 260 Road just north of Shady Road. The driver swerved and the SUV entered...
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank

On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking

From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans trounce Beloit to secure season sweep

After winning a pair of come-from-behind victories last week, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team got a brief respite in a confident 52-35 win over Beloit, sweeping the orange Trojans on the season and bringing themselves one step closer to another league title. With this win, the Lady...
BELOIT, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
ABILENE, KS
Community Policy