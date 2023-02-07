William “Todd” Zipser, Goshen, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on July 18, 1964, in Elkhart. He is survived by his three children; his brother: Thomas V. Zipser, South Bend; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

