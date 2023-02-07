Read full article on original website
IGN
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Break Room Codes (Sea Shanty Easter Egg)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through where to find the three Break Room codes for some secret lore and loot. 02:24 - Where to Find 2 Power Nodes Code (Executive Quarters on the Crew Quarters) 04:00 - 2 Power Nodes Code. 04:46 - Sea Shanty Code. For...
IGN
Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster Trailer
The beloved Gamecube card battling RPG series Baten Kaitos makes a new home on the Switch in this HD Remaster of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.
Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch
A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct
IGN
Metroid Prime Remastered Reveal Trailer
The classic GameCube first person adventure, Metroid Prime, is finally getting a remaster, and it's available today! Check out the trailer showcasing multiple control options.
Digital Trends
It’s official: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70
Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70 at launch following its appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct. A press release for the February 8 Nintendo Direct confirmed as such after the price briefly got listed early on Nintendo’s website the night before the event. The game will also get a $130 Collector’s Edition that includes an artbook, Steelbook case, Iconart steel poster, and four pins in addition to a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom.
IGN
Every Reveal from the February Nintendo Direct in 6 Minutes
The first half of 2023 is shaping up to be a busy one for Nintendo Fans! Catch the brand new trailers for Metroid Prime: Remastered, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and much more!
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Norn9: Var Commons - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Norn9: Var Commons is an Otome visual novel where a child prodigy Sorata Suzuhara wanders off from his class on a field trip and blacks out. When he comes to, he finds himself in an unfamiliar place, and encounters a girl who informs him that he’s in Taisho-era Japan. The story expands and unravels as the mystery deepens in this epic adventure. Norn9: Var Commons is available on March 30 for Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
IGN
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
IGN
All Minecraft Commands and Cheats
Minecraft can be a daunting game for newcomers. From threatening mobs to thousands of collectible items, there's no shortage of ways for you to become overwhelmed by its blocky world. However, Mojang makes it easy to take full control of the landscape around you through the use of console commands.
IGN
How to Upgrade Gear
Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
IGN
Contact Beam
The Contact Beam can be found in the locked Records Office on the Maintenance deck while completing Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. You will need Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock the door. Once you have unlocked the door, enter the room and look for the yellow glowing light. This gun has three Special Abilities: Supersymmetry Tether (SP1), Portable Heliotron (SP2), and Diffraction Module (SP3). You can upgrade Secondary Fire Damage (SFD), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Primary Fire Damage (PFD).
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Jackdaw's Rest (Part 2)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we go through the Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns main quest storyline. This includes finishing the Jackdaw's Rest quest.
