Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65

A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV.

Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep crashed into an idle TDOT truck with a flashing ‘move over’ sign on the side of the interstate.

The Jeep then rolled and caught fire, investigators say. The woman inside died at the scene.

A TDOT worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The interstate was shut down for several hours following the crash and reopened after 6 a.m., adds WMSV.