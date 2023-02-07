Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
IGN
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Break Room Codes (Sea Shanty Easter Egg)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through where to find the three Break Room codes for some secret lore and loot. 02:24 - Where to Find 2 Power Nodes Code (Executive Quarters on the Crew Quarters) 04:00 - 2 Power Nodes Code. 04:46 - Sea Shanty Code. For...
IGN
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
IGN
All Minecraft Commands and Cheats
Minecraft can be a daunting game for newcomers. From threatening mobs to thousands of collectible items, there's no shortage of ways for you to become overwhelmed by its blocky world. However, Mojang makes it easy to take full control of the landscape around you through the use of console commands.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
IGN
Overwatch 2: New Set of Funko Action Figures Revealed
Overwatch 2 had an enormous launch last year, seeing 35 million players try the free-to-play game in its first month alone. Now, IGN can exclusively reveal four new Overwatch 2 toys from Funko, including three action figures and a new Funko Pop. The three action figures are Tracer, Genji, and...
IGN
Nintendo Will Determine $70 Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'
Nintendo said that it will evaluate the $70 price tag for its games on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the company clarified that the $70 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not set a precedent for every Nintendo title. In a statement to Game Informer, Nintendo...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Jackdaw's Rest (Part 2)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we go through the Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns main quest storyline. This includes finishing the Jackdaw's Rest quest.
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN
Games-as-a-Service Are Shutting Down Left and Right
In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!
IGN
Contact Beam
The Contact Beam can be found in the locked Records Office on the Maintenance deck while completing Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. You will need Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock the door. Once you have unlocked the door, enter the room and look for the yellow glowing light. This gun has three Special Abilities: Supersymmetry Tether (SP1), Portable Heliotron (SP2), and Diffraction Module (SP3). You can upgrade Secondary Fire Damage (SFD), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Primary Fire Damage (PFD).
IGN
Blue Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, we go over Blue Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
Dark and Darker Merchants
The Merchants in Dark and Darker are the people you'll go to when you need to buy items and sell the loots you've gained from your dungeon crawling. They are an essential part of the cycle as they provide you with the support you need to continue your excursions.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Stock Up for the Weekend With Cheap AAAs, Discounted Consoles and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!
IGN
Nintendo Direct February 2023: Everything Announced Including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
It's the best kind of day because a brand-new Nintendo Direct has arrived. It was an exciting show that gave us a brand-new look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered, the reveal of today's launch of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online, a Pikmin 4 release date, and so much more.
IGN
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
Comments / 0