ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake USPS facing citations for lack of usable bathroom, running water

By Madeline Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH0e8_0kfJt6PZ00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The U.S. Postal Service facility in Chesapeake is facing citations for failing to provide running water and a usable bathroom for over a month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In a press release, the department said the issues were raised last August when an allegation was made stating that the USPS location “did not provide potable water to the facility or an operating bathroom.”

OSHA inspectors later discovered that USPS had not paid water and sanitation bills “dating back to February 2022.” The late fees went unpaid, causing the building’s water to get shut off last July. The department said the water wasn’t turned back on “until the day after OSHA’s inspection.”

Inspectors learned that “the facility made an employee work there without running water or a usable bathroom for more than a month,” according to the department.

Brian Rizzo, the OSHA Area Director based in Norfolk, criticized USPS's inaction regarding the bathroom's condition and lack of running water.

“Employers must ensure a safe and healthful workplace by making sure workers have access to water for drinking and sanitation,” explained Rizzo. “U.S. Postal Service management responsible for this facility should have acted more quickly to protect employee health.”

The department says USPS has 15 business days to comply and ask for an “informal conference” with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defensenews.com

Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays

WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton apartment building damaged in fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m. Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Garage catches fire in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy