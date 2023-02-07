Chesapeake USPS facing citations for lack of usable bathroom, running water

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The U.S. Postal Service facility in Chesapeake is facing citations for failing to provide running water and a usable bathroom for over a month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In a press release, the department said the issues were raised last August when an allegation was made stating that the USPS location “did not provide potable water to the facility or an operating bathroom.”

OSHA inspectors later discovered that USPS had not paid water and sanitation bills “dating back to February 2022.” The late fees went unpaid, causing the building’s water to get shut off last July. The department said the water wasn’t turned back on “until the day after OSHA’s inspection.”

Inspectors learned that “the facility made an employee work there without running water or a usable bathroom for more than a month,” according to the department.

Brian Rizzo, the OSHA Area Director based in Norfolk, criticized USPS's inaction regarding the bathroom's condition and lack of running water.

“Employers must ensure a safe and healthful workplace by making sure workers have access to water for drinking and sanitation,” explained Rizzo. “U.S. Postal Service management responsible for this facility should have acted more quickly to protect employee health.”

The department says USPS has 15 business days to comply and ask for an “informal conference” with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings.

