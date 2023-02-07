ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 charged in Sunday fatal shooting in Chatham neighborhood

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lztnt_0kfJsOxv00
2 charged in Sunday fatal shooting in Chatham neighborhood Chicago Tribune/TNS

An Indiana man and a Far South Side man were both charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, and Steven Coleman, 46, were both charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Quovadis Harris in the 300 block of East 75th Street.

Williams Jr. additionally was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle. He also was cited for driving down a one way, police said.

Harris was walking outside Sunday shortly before 3 a.m. when he was shot in the chest. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m.

Williams and Coleman were arrested Sunday after they were identified as the person who shot Harris 30 minutes earlier, police said.

Both were scheduled to appear Tuesday at a bail hearing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with robbing and battering woman in downtown parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday with robbing and beating a woman in a downtown parking garage last weekend.Police said the boy was taken into custody at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at Area One Police Headquarters.The boy is accused of robbing and battering a 25-year-old woman in a parking garage at Washington and Wells streets at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, police said.He is charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated battery, and two counts each of aggravated robbery and identity theft.Police said the boy is also the suspect in two other incidents.Earlier this week, police said there was also a robbery in a parking garage on Randolph Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue on Jan. 26. Police did not specify whether this was one of the robberies in which the teen is suspected. But they did earlier say in that robbery and the one in the Washington and Wells garage, someone walked up to the victim, implied he had a gun, and ordered them to give them their valuables before taking off on foot. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Lawn home invasion suspect arrested after Texas police chase

OAK LAWN, Ill. - Authorities in Texas apprehended a Chicago man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last year in Oak Lawn following a police chase Monday. Anthony Mitchell, 31, was arrested in Houston on Monday following a 40-minute police pursuit that ended after he crashed his car, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Lawn.
OAK LAWN, IL
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley sues Lightfoot, CPD; claims pursuit policies failed to stop gunman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man who was shot and robbed in Lincoln Park last year is suing the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown, and two unnamed police officers, claiming Chicago Police Department pursuit policies failed to stop the accused gunman's violent crime spree earlier.Attorneys for Dakotah Earley claim police had numerous chances to arrest and stop 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee before he shot Earley last May. Brownlee is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the attack on Earley.The lawsuit accuses Lightfoot and Brown of acting with "extreme recklessness" and "deliberate indifference" by enforcing police policies limiting pursuits, "knowing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police search for convenience store robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the thieves who smashed a glass door to get inside a North Side convenience store.It's on Lincoln and Bryn Mawr. Three people ran inside and grabbed cigarettes, but ran out quickly when an alarm went off. Police were on the scene just seconds after the thieves took off.The owner said he never leaves cash in the register.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. A weapon was also recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy