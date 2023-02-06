ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities

GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad

536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Terramor pulls out of Saugerties glamping proposal

SAUGERTIES – Terramor Outdoor Resort has pulled its plan to develop a glamping resort along Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties. The plan was before the town planning board, but in a February 8 letter, company spokeswoman Jenny McCullough said it was withdrawing the plan. “After careful evaluation,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

RUPCO launches program to revitalize Broadway corridor

KINGSTON – RUPCO is accepting applications for the Revitalize Broadway Corridor Program to assist property and business owners within certain target areas on Broadway in Kingston with funding to renovate exterior facades and storefronts, execute interior commercial renovations, or rehabilitate residential units. The properties must be located in the...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Main Street stabbing ends with suspect in custody in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie responded to the area of Active Beverage at 487 Main Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Police located the victim who city firefighters triaged before being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment by ambulance.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge

SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative

CORTLANDT – Only four of 17 establishments checked for compliance of serving underage people with alcohol failed the test during a State Police operation in the Cortlandt area. The initiative used a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance...
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New CEO named at Orange-Ulster BOCES

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES has a new chief operating officer. Deborah McBride Heppes, who was formerly deputy superintendent, has been promoted following the retirement of William Hecht at the end of December. Heppes has worked in education in Orange County for the last 32 years including 21 at Orange-Ulster...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening

HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
HARRIMAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County cites Middletown for poor recycling

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown has been cited by Orange County with having poor recycling because too much of what residents are putting out on the curb as recyclable actually has regular garbage mixed in. City Public Works Commissioner Jacob Tawil said that costs the city an additional...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester renews HERRO program

VALHALLA – Westchester County has renewed its tuition assistance and student loan repayment program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes. County Executive George Latimer said 132 volunteer first responders were awarded $500,000 in 2022 after the Higher Education Recruitment and Retention...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New president named at Vassar Brothers Medical Center

POUGHKEEPSIE – Nuvance Health has appointed a new president at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Susan Browning replaces Peter Kelly who retired after a more than 40-year career in healthcare. She joints Vassar from Northwell Health where she served as senior vice president of ambulatory strategy and business...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

