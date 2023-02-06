Read full article on original website
Related
Dutchess County Fair announced for August 22 to 27
With over 50 rides and hundreds of vendors, there is fun and entertainment for all!
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities
GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad
536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Terramor pulls out of Saugerties glamping proposal
SAUGERTIES – Terramor Outdoor Resort has pulled its plan to develop a glamping resort along Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties. The plan was before the town planning board, but in a February 8 letter, company spokeswoman Jenny McCullough said it was withdrawing the plan. “After careful evaluation,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
RUPCO launches program to revitalize Broadway corridor
KINGSTON – RUPCO is accepting applications for the Revitalize Broadway Corridor Program to assist property and business owners within certain target areas on Broadway in Kingston with funding to renovate exterior facades and storefronts, execute interior commercial renovations, or rehabilitate residential units. The properties must be located in the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Main Street stabbing ends with suspect in custody in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie responded to the area of Active Beverage at 487 Main Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Police located the victim who city firefighters triaged before being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment by ambulance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County Office for Aging launches ‘Friendly Calls’ program
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Office for the Aging has launched a pilot “Friendly Calls” program to connect seniors with volunteers who call them weekly, speaking for 20 to 30 minutes and providing social interaction. The goal is to alleviate the feelings of loneliness and isolation some...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge
SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers conduct underage drinking initiative
CORTLANDT – Only four of 17 establishments checked for compliance of serving underage people with alcohol failed the test during a State Police operation in the Cortlandt area. The initiative used a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New CEO named at Orange-Ulster BOCES
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES has a new chief operating officer. Deborah McBride Heppes, who was formerly deputy superintendent, has been promoted following the retirement of William Hecht at the end of December. Heppes has worked in education in Orange County for the last 32 years including 21 at Orange-Ulster...
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County cites Middletown for poor recycling
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown has been cited by Orange County with having poor recycling because too much of what residents are putting out on the curb as recyclable actually has regular garbage mixed in. City Public Works Commissioner Jacob Tawil said that costs the city an additional...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester renews HERRO program
VALHALLA – Westchester County has renewed its tuition assistance and student loan repayment program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes. County Executive George Latimer said 132 volunteer first responders were awarded $500,000 in 2022 after the Higher Education Recruitment and Retention...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Over $13 million in state funding released for state roads impacted by extreme weather
ALBANY – The state has released $13.6 million in funding for state roads impacted by extreme weather in the greater Hudson Valley region. The money will be appropriated to four projects. A total of $5.2 million will be used to resurface Route 35/202 from the Taconic State Parkway interchange...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Mid-Hudson News Network
New president named at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Nuvance Health has appointed a new president at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Susan Browning replaces Peter Kelly who retired after a more than 40-year career in healthcare. She joints Vassar from Northwell Health where she served as senior vice president of ambulatory strategy and business...
Comments / 0