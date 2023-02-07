ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink To Feature Chris Stapleton On “Just Say I’m Sorry,” From Forthcoming Album ‘TRUSTFALL’

By Casey Young
I love this duo.

Pink and Chris Stapleton are teaming up for a duet called “Just Say I’m Sorry,” which is featured on Pink’s forthcoming album Trust Fall and is actually the albums closing track, so I have no doubt in my mind it will be an absolute stunner.

And it’s not the first time these two powerhouse vocalists have worked together, as their 2019 duet “Love Me Anyway” was included on Pink’s eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human.

They actually sent to country radio as a single as well, but unfortunately, it never cracked the Top 50. Pink also joined Kenny Chesney on his hit single “Setting The World On Fire” back in 2016.

In addition to the Stapleton feature, other guest spots include First Aid Kit and The Lumineers, and the new record is due out everywhere on February 17th.

And if it’s anywhere near as good as their first duet, which I’m quite certain it will be, then we’re in for a real treat next Friday…

This is gonna be GOOD:

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!

I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record #TRUSTFALL out Fri Feb 17!”

Pink is also heading out on a massive 21-city Summer Carnival 2023 stadium tour with Brandi Carlile as an opener, in addition to bringing along Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

“Love Me Anyway”

