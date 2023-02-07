FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.

