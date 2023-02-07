Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Chef Manny Perales, 2/9/23 - Potato Skins and Salmon Bites
Chef Manny Perales, from Yosemite Falls Cafe, with locations in Fresno & Clovis, visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Yosemite Falls Cafe is located at Shaw & Blackstone, Granite Park in Fresno, and Shaw & Sunnyside in Clovis. Potato Skins. Rub olive oil and Kosher salt...
KMPH.com
The Meat Up, 2/8/23 - Food for The Big Game and Valentine's Day
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Steven and Cassi Maxey from The Meat Up visited the Great Day Kitchen to repair some delicious food on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Meat Up is a locally owned butcher shop located at Herndon and Marks in Fresno. Baby Back Ribs and Hot Links.
KMPH.com
The Fresno County Blossom Trail officially kicks off Friday
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — The 35th Annual Fresno County Blossom Trail will host its opening ceremony Friday morning. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Reedley College, located at 995 N. Reed Ave. in Reedley. This year’s ceremony will include the unveiling of the 2023 Blossom Trail...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs avenge loss to Spartans earlier this season
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team was back home to host San Jose State Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were looking to avenge a loss to the Spartans earlier this season. There were 13 lead changes in the game but the 'Dogs pulled away in the...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jerry Lee Hayes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jerry Lee Hayes. Jerry Hayes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 30-year-old Hayes is 5' 4" tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jerry Hayes is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Nonprofit's "Eat Your Heart Out" promo offers the gift of closure this Valentine's Day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.
KMPH.com
Classes return to normal following another threat in Clovis Unified on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis West High School and Washington Elementary were briefly locked down Thursday morning following another threat. Classes returned to normal after police determined the threat to be unsubstantiated. The Clovis Unified School District's superintendent and the Fresno Police Department are calling these threats swatting pranks.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
KMPH.com
Removal of 'Welcome to Squaw Valley' sign has residents outraged
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of Yokuts Valley, formally known as Squaw Valley, are now calling for a significant sign to be put back after it was sawed off on Tuesday. The “Welcome to Squaw Valley” sign was removed by a county crew that sat in front of Bear Mountain Library.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
KMPH.com
Man wanted for Fresno murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (FOX26) — A man wanted for a murder in Fresno was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at a Reno motel. Reno's Fox 11 News reported that 35-year-old Hector Arreola was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
KMPH.com
Funeral services schedule for fallen Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
The Selma Police Department has announced the funeral services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, who was shot and killed while on duty on Jan. 31. A public viewing and Mass to honor Officer Carrasco will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery, Selma, CA 93662.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: $3,000 reward for Tishawn Thorton
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tishawn Thorton. Tishawn Thorton is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward if your tip leads to his capture. 20-year-old Thorton is 6' tall, 175 lbs., and has...
KMPH.com
Vehicles impounded due to illegal sideshows in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several vehicles have been impounded due to an ongoing investigation of illegal sideshows in Fresno. The Traffic Unit with the Fresno Police Department located three more vehicles that they say were involved in intersection takeovers. Two of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Challenger...
KMPH.com
Woman killed after crashing into the back of a moving big rig trailer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died Thursday after CHP says she sped into the back of a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 63 in Visalia. CHP responded to the report of the crash around 6:50 p.m. on SR63, (N. Dinuba Blvd.) south of Friden Ave. When they arrived, they learned...
KMPH.com
Naval Air Station Lemoore conducts active shooter drill, along allied partners
LEMOORE, Calif. — The Naval Air Station Lemoore conducted an active shooter drill Wednesday afternoon as its annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise. This year, it partnered with multiple local agencies to carry out the practices at Akers Elementary School. There were no children present at the school when the hours-long drill took place.
KMPH.com
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside of Hanford. Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter situation on Elder Ave. east of Avenue 12 just after 11:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man had already...
KMPH.com
Man wanted for armed robbery in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Do you recognize this man?. The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Grocery Outlet, located at 1125 W Main St. When they arrived, the man...
KMPH.com
Fresno councilman announces he running for supervisor
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez announces he is running for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Chavez is running for the Third District seat, currently held by Sal Quintero. Quintero, who is Chavez's former boss, plans to run for reelection. The primary election will be...
