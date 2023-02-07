ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
2 Illinois residents stole checks, mail and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicago area: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two Illinois residents are accused of stealing mail, checks, credit cards and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicagoland area. Stephanie Klus, 32, of Park City, was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle.
PARK CITY, IL
Explosion at Geneva factory prompts hazmat response

GENEVA, Ill. - An explosion at a Geneva factory Tuesday afternoon prompted a hazmat response, fire officials said. The explosion occurred at Olon Industries located at 411 Union Street around 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported. Damage to the facility...
GENEVA, IL
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students

WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
WILMETTE, IL
Chicago, IL
