Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
National store chain closing another Illinois locationKristen WaltersAlgonquin, IL
The Empowerment Summit on 2/11Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Teen charged with armed robbery in the Loop, identity theft
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in a Loop parking garage. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday for robbing a 25-year-old woman in the 200 block of West Washington Street on Feb. 4 just after 3 p.m.
Suburban police investigate string of commercial robberies
Lansing police are investigating multiple commercial burglaries in the area that date back to last month. Investigators believe the suspects are connected to another robbery in downtown Chicago.
COPA confirms gun found at scene of police shooting
Chicago's police oversight agency released additional information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Irving Park.
Prosecutors decline to charge teen arrested in mass shooting at South Shore apartment
'Got away with murder': Mom of mass shooting victim speaks out after no charges filed. Prosecutors declined to charge a young man identified as the gunman who burst into a South Shore apartment last month and opened fire during an apparent robbery attempt, killing a mother and her transgender daughter and wounding three others, including two other trans women.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
Dakotah Earley sues city of Chicago over police pursuit policies after violent Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place. Lawyers for Dakotah filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago...
Fake Evanston kidnapping: Woman charged with making false report to police
EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston woman is accused of falsely telling police two masked men attempted to kidnap her last month in the north suburb. According to Evanston police, 18-year-old Tianna Young told officers she was walking to work in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue on January 23 when she observed a vehicle driving toward her.
Dakotah Earley sues Chicago, Lightfoot, Supt. Brown over police pursuit policy
Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place.
Man fatally shot by Chicago police officers outside bar in Irving Park
Chicago police were called to Christina's Place bar in Irving Park just after 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an armed man threatening people. Investigators believe two officers fired at the suspect. He was later pronounced dead.
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
Some call it a landmark while others say it's an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. Fox 32's Elizabeth Matthews with what could be next.
2 Illinois residents stole checks, mail and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicago area: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two Illinois residents are accused of stealing mail, checks, credit cards and packages from over 40 victims in the Chicagoland area. Stephanie Klus, 32, of Park City, was charged with one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle.
Jailyn Bledsoe murder: Mother filed lawsuit against owner of BP gas station in Oak Park
The mother of Jailyn Bledsoe filed a lawsuit against the owner of an Oak Park BP gas station this week. The 18-year-old was robbed and shot there last year. The complaint claims there have been multiple violent crimes at that station in the past few years.
South Shore murder: Man shot dead on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:45 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1600 block of E. 78th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and left arm by an unknown offender. The...
Half of Chicago workers now back in the office, for first time since pandemic began
CHICAGO - Ever so slowly, the chair at the office workstation is winning out over the couch at home. Office staffs in Chicago and other major cities are returning to their physical job sites, even if the trend is so sporadic that it frustrates building managers and businesses eager for more downtown action.
Explosion at Geneva factory prompts hazmat response
GENEVA, Ill. - An explosion at a Geneva factory Tuesday afternoon prompted a hazmat response, fire officials said. The explosion occurred at Olon Industries located at 411 Union Street around 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported. Damage to the facility...
Arlington Heights school board hires lobbyist after new legislation filed on 'mega projects'
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - An Arlington Heights school district is now hiring a lobbyist after newly-filed legislation on "mega projects" like the Bears stadium. The change would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington International Racecourse for up to 40 years. It would also require the Bears to...
Chicago residents raising funds for victims impacted by Turkey-Syria earthquake
Heartbreak over the Turkey-Syria earthquake is being felt around the globe, and in Chicago, massive fundraising efforts are underway to get aid to the affected areas quickly.
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students
WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0