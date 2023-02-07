Read full article on original website
Reports of student with gun on campus caused lockdown at south Texas high school, officials say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Rio Grande City High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning. The Starr County Sheriff's Department received a phone call about a student with a gun on campus. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriff's...
Governor Abbott to state agencies, public universities: Stop hiring based on diversity
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott's Office is warning state agencies and public universities not to hire people based on diversity policies. His office says hiring based on anything other than skills and qualifications is illegal. At issue are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. DEI policies include resources...
SAISD sets record on most schools advancing to mariachi state competition
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD has a record six high schools advancing to the UIL State Mariachi competition later this month. In a post to Facebook Monday, the district said it is the highest number of schools from one district to advance to the contest. The UIL State Mariachi competition will be held in Seguin February 24-25.
Jennifer Fey wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Comal ISD
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Jennifer Fey was up front and center when every single person at Hill Country College Preparatory High School filled the hallway to cheer for her. “I thought it was Secret Santa,” said an emotional Fey as she accepted her KENS 5 EXCEL Award. Fey...
