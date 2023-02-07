ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport removes sight obstructions at library

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has removed some sight obstructions at the Bridgeport Public Library. The city trimmed some trees and shrubs and removed a sign that blocked the line of sight when pulling out of the library onto Johnson Ave. “Thanks to the hard work by...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help. 5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters. Search teams also went room to room to make sure...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene. Officials said the fire has been...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WESTON, WV
WDTV

WVSFMO rules cause of Fairmont hotel fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled the cause of a fire that occurred yesterday at a Fairmont hotel as undetermined, due to the severity of the damage to the hotel. According to the WVSFMO, there were no injuries to either residents...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr.

David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr., age 61 of Nutter Fort, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1962, a son of the late David G. Wine Sr. and Barbara B. Cominsky Wine. He is survived...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WDTV

Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

