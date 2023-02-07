Read full article on original website
WDTV
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
Man arrested for downtown Morgantown stabbing
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Morgantown.
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
WDTV
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
WDTV
Bridgeport removes sight obstructions at library
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has removed some sight obstructions at the Bridgeport Public Library. The city trimmed some trees and shrubs and removed a sign that blocked the line of sight when pulling out of the library onto Johnson Ave. “Thanks to the hard work by...
Road work to stretch for 8 months on one Monongalia County road
Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
WDTV
Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help. 5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters. Search teams also went room to room to make sure...
WDTV
VIDEO: Crews battling 3-alarm hotel fire in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters have been battling a large fire at a Fairmont hotel since about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Part of the roof has caved in at the Clarion Inn on E. Grafton Rd., according to a 5 News reporter on the scene. Officials said the fire has been...
Man charged after small child walks to 7-Eleven by himself
A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.
WDTV
NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia. West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day. “On days like today. You have a little bit...
Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Morgantown Police look to identify people following High Street assault
Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking for help to identify several individuals who may be related to an assault case.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning the dishwasher. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
WVSFMO rules cause of Fairmont hotel fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled the cause of a fire that occurred yesterday at a Fairmont hotel as undetermined, due to the severity of the damage to the hotel. According to the WVSFMO, there were no injuries to either residents...
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
WDTV
David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr.
David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr., age 61 of Nutter Fort, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1962, a son of the late David G. Wine Sr. and Barbara B. Cominsky Wine. He is survived...
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
