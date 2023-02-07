ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young 7 years old

WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a robbery suspect on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 and 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. While police haven't said how the robbery occurred, what was stolen,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC

A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Robberies of Four Food Trucks; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division and Takoma Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began in January 2023. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects believed to be responsible for multiple food truck robberies in Montgomery County and Takoma Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Police release photos of suspects in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects they say are connected to a shooting that left two men injured in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly shooting near Anacostia Library

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Anacostia Library Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1900 block of 18th Street just before 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
FALLSTON, MD
WUSA

DC Police see an increase in tire and rim thefts

WASHINGTON — A quick scroll on social media will likely have you bumping into post after post of cars with their tires gone. Beebo the tow truck driver has been documenting the thefts for a while now. He told WUSA9 he's called tow cars that have had their wheels stolen all across the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA

DC police investigate shooting, 2 men injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove themself to the hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy