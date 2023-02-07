Read full article on original website
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBCEdy ZooWashington, DC
D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA9
Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young 7 years old
WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a robbery suspect on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 and 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. While police haven't said how the robbery occurred, what was stolen,...
WTOP
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Robberies of Four Food Trucks; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division and Takoma Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began in January 2023. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects believed to be responsible for multiple food truck robberies in Montgomery County and Takoma Park.
WUSA
Police release photos of suspects in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects they say are connected to a shooting that left two men injured in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of...
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Police investigate deadly shooting near Anacostia Library
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Anacostia Library Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1900 block of 18th Street just before 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say the...
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot
FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
WUSA
DC Police see an increase in tire and rim thefts
WASHINGTON — A quick scroll on social media will likely have you bumping into post after post of cars with their tires gone. Beebo the tow truck driver has been documenting the thefts for a while now. He told WUSA9 he's called tow cars that have had their wheels stolen all across the DMV.
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
WUSA
DC police investigate shooting, 2 men injured
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove themself to the hospital for...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
WUSA9
