Tacoma, WA

Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Channel 6000

Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
PORTLAND, OR
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Another round of high winds expected across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather system packing strong wind gusts is currently expected to arrive in Whatcom County Monday evening, February 6th. The next frontal system that approaches late Monday night and crossing the region through Tuesday. This will bring increasing winds to the region, with gusts to around 35-40 mph across some of the typically windier locations across the north interior from the San Juans and western Whatcom County south through the Admiralty Inlet area. At this point, latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest there some potential (20-30% chance) for more widespread advisory strength winds, so it’s possible that some localized impacts may develop. Will continue to monitor the latest high-res guidance and trends through the day today as the system approaches for any potential need to issue wind advisories for these locations.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
ALASKA STATE
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes

Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach

David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Highway 2 reopened after collision in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The collision on Highway 2 was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that U.S. 2 was closed due to a collision. The road was closed in both directions just west of Leavenworth from milepost 85...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA

YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T SKATE... This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Sidelined Metro buses are coming back soon

The Metro buses taken out of service in December should be back on the road soon. King County Metro sidelined over a hundred buses during the holidays when workers discovered steering column issues. Routes were canceled in parts of Seattle and north King County, which caused big headaches for Metro riders. Metro sends out notifications via email, Twitter, and its website to keep riders updated on any cancellations.
KING COUNTY, WA
