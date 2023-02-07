This $8 Body Wash Smells Like One ‘From a High-End Hotel’ & TikTok Swears It’s a Dead Ringer for Le Labo’s Rose 31

It’s rare to find anything on sale for under $10 these days, so when there’s a beauty find in this price range that’s actually getting rave reviews, you better believe we’re going to talk about it. I’ve long been singing the praises of Target’s beauty section (and so has literally everyone on TikTok), but the body wash we’re talking about today might have escaped your eye since Target usually shelves it in the men’s section. Don’t let the label fool you; a scent can be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone, and if you’re a fan of Le Labo’s Rose 31 scent, we’ve got the perfect dupe for you.

The $8 Harry’s fig body wash is blowing up on TikTok because of the price, of course, but also because users like @shinebeautymalibu and @theblendedbeauty were quick to call out its similarity to the Le Labo scent. A bottle of Le Labo body wash will run you $60 at most retailers, and this 16 ounce Harry’s bottle is just $8 . Even better, the affordable bottle was granted the Target clean beauty seal of approval, so you don’t have to worry about any harmful chemicals filling up the ingredients list.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Harry’s Fig Body Wash

In case you’re unfamiliar, Harry’s is a men’s grooming line at Target that also sells razors, shampoos, conditioners and deodorants. But this body wash is worth a trip to the men’s aisle if you’re in stores or easy to add to cart online. “Saw this reviewed on TikTok as a great scent for women as well,” wrote one shopper. “I LOVED IT!! Fresh and clean and smelled like the $$$ stuff I’ve used in high end hotels and spas. I will definitely be buying again when I run out.”

Another shopper agreed and said, “reminds me of a body wash that could be found in a high end hotel.”

The reason this stuff smells so great is the notes of of fig, cardamom and blood orange that are found in each bottle. Plus, each formula is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. A shopper with sensitive skin even touted the body wash, saying it didn’t cause any irritation after using it and doesn’t dry out your skin, writing, “Great smelling body wash for both men and women. I have very sensitive skin and I haven’t had any issue with this brand drying me out or anything.”

Harry’s Bar Soap- 4 Pack

The same scent also comes in a bar soap if you prefer that. Either way you can’t lose. With an $8 price point and a strong scent that rivals $60 brands, this drugstore purchase is a win-win.