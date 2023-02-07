Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Havana a hidden gem of fine-dining in Bar Harbor, MaineStephen L DaltonBar Harbor, ME
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Join the Quest to Preserve the Legacy of Stone Barn FarmRachel PerkinsBar Harbor, ME
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
penbaypilot.com
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., obituary
ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, May 17, 1950, he was the son of Philip E., Sr. and Virginia Myers. Raised...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport writer publishes ‘Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World’
Rockport writer Frank Burtnett has published the third edition of his book Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World, and in it, he examines the career development encounters that people experience across their life-span. Burtnett, a veteran counselor and counselor educator, begins with a comprehensive...
penbaypilot.com
Howard R. Crocker, Sr., obituary
SEARSPORT — Howard R. Crocker, Sr., age 87, of Searsport, Maine passed away January 7, 2023 at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine following a brief illness. He was born July 28, 1935 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to William and Violet Crocker. In his early life Howard enjoyed the outdoors including...
penbaypilot.com
David A. Vose, notice
UNION — David A. Vose, 69, husband of Pamela Vose, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at home, Friday,. A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or condolence with the Vose family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter...
penbaypilot.com
Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, obituary
BELFAST — Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, 95, died peacefully at her home in Belfast on February 7, 2023, surrounded by family and under the wonderful care of the nurses and CNAs of Sussman House Hospice. She was born Sept.23, 1927, in Orono, Maine, where her father Charles O. Dirks,...
penbaypilot.com
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
penbaypilot.com
David A. Lawrence, obituary
WALDOBORO — David A. Lawrence, 87, died unexpectedly at home on February 5, 2023. The son of Charles and Alberta (Nickerson) Lawrence, David was a member of the Waldoboro High School Class of 1953. David served in the U.S. Navy as an avionics electronics technician – second class and...
penbaypilot.com
Arlene T. Alley, obituary
PITTSTON — Arlene T. Alley, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, following a life long battle with heart disease and diabetes. Born in Rockland, July 1, 1938, she was the daughter of William and Anna Bruno Thorndike. A hard worker her entire life, Arlene worked...
penbaypilot.com
Paid internships for teens offered at Erickson Fields Farm in 2023
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a state-wide land conservation organization, is offering teens ages 14-18 paid internships through the Teen Ag Crew program at Erickson Fields Preserve (164 West St., Rockport). Interns will gain hands-on experience in sustainable agricultural practices and learn about their local food system. The...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council appoints Jackson Winslow as fulltime firefighter/EMT
BELFAST — At the Feb. 7 regularly scheduled Belfast City Council Meeting, the Belfast City Council unanimously appointed Jackson Winslow as a fulltime firefighter/EMT for the Belfast Fire and Ambulance Department. Jackson Winslow had been serving as an on-call member to the Fire Department and a parttime EMT to...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department hires new officer
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired a new officer, according to a news release on its Facebook page Feb. 9. Connor Kerivan was born and raised in the White Mountains region of New Hampshire. He grew up in the outdoors, spending much of his youth hunting, fishing and riding ATVs and snowmobiles.
penbaypilot.com
Peter F. Curley, obituary
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Peter F. Curley, a veteran of the United States Air Force and son of Francis X and Dorothy Whiting Curley, born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Oct 6, 1935, passed away February 9, 2023. Peter and his wife Pat moved to Maine in 1988 and ran a small...
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name
A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
penbaypilot.com
A Few Spots Left! Learn How to Write Successful Grant Applications
Belfast, Maine — Registration is now open for a five-week professional development program, Grant Writing Essentials, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online, instructor-led program is $895. Need-based scholarships are available. Sessions are 9 a.m.–noon on Fridays. This program will be running in winter/spring 2023, during two upcoming sessions March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, and May 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 2023.
penbaypilot.com
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen King
If you dream of becoming a writer, start today. Learn the craft. Despite what some say about how easy it is, there are formats, rules, and methods to learn. Who better to learn them from than the King of Horror?
penbaypilot.com
Nancy Hayden to lead ‘Writing From Life’ workshops in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Public Library will be offering “Writing From Life,” a spring writing workshop beginning in March. The five-session workshop will meet on alternate Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m., at the library on the following dates: March 13, March 27, April 10, April 24, and May 8.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
wgan.com
Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal
Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
