Read full article on original website
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
WTOP
Super Bowl Coaches-Two Teams
Don Shula — Baltimore (1968); Miami (1971-73, 1982, 1984) Bill Parcells — N.Y. Giants (1986, 1990); New England (1996) Dan Reeves — Denver (1986-87, 1989); Atlanta (1998) Dick Vermeil — Philadelphia (1980); St. Louis (1999) Mike Holmgren — Green Bay (1996-97); Seattle (2005) John Fox...
WTOP
Commanders teammates laud Sam Howell ahead of huge offseason
Teammates laud Howell ahead of huge offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The quarterback carousel continued in Ashburn this past season as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke vied for the Washington Commanders’ starting role. Sam Howell, though, emerged as the potential signal-caller of the future and impressed coaches...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WTOP
Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Javier, Alvarado reach deals
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam became the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday while the Rays argued for $1.55 million. Houston pitcher Cristian Javier avoided a hearing by agreeing to a $64...
Comments / 0