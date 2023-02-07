DaBaby’s Civil Trial Over Alleged 2020 Assault Postponed

DaBaby was granted a little more time before he has to appear in court for his alleged 2020 assault. The 31-year-old’s civil trial will now take place sometime in October 2023.

RadarOnline reported that the “Suge” rapper’s attorneys filed a motion last week to request a postponement of his court case against Gary Pagar, who filed a lawsuit against the Grammy nominee in February 2021 after allegedly being “sucker punched” when enforcing written policies associated with the property he leased to the Charlotte, N.C. rapper.

Pagar took issue with an unauthorized video shoot at his property that far exceeded the maximum number of allowed occupants.

Their hearing was originally scheduled for April 2023, however, the Baby On Baby artist’s lawyers asserted that they must prioritize the criminal proceedings centered around the same incident. DaBaby was charged with felony assault in April 2022 over the incident.

The legal documents state that the 2019 XXL Freshman “cannot be called to testify in this matter until after his criminal case has been resolved, which will not be until October 2023, at minimum.” His attorneys also said, “If the trial date is not continued, [DaBaby] will not be able to respond to discovery or testify without providing information that could potentially incriminate him in the parallel criminal case. The trial date must be continued to protect [DaBaby’s] Fifth Amendment rights.”

The request was granted by a Los Angeles judge, and now the polarizing rapper can focus on his criminal case with Pagar before handling any civil matters. This comes just under two months after DaBaby was found not guilty in a $6 million federal lawsuit where he was charged with battery, breach of contract, and defamation. Baby was arrested and accused of beating and robbing a Miami concert promoter named Kenneth Carey. He also removed himself from an event he initially agreed to host.

TMZ reported after a five-day trial in December 2022, the jury found in favor of DaBaby and his countersuit centered around the invasion of privacy and unauthorized use of his name and likeness.