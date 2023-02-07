ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New appeal over murder of American student stabbed to death while jogging in London 20 years ago

By Stephen Beech
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A fresh call for information has been issued about the unsolved murder of an American student who was knifed to death while jogging in London 20 years ago.

Margaret Muller, 27, was repeatedly stabbed while running in Victoria Park, Hackney, on the morning of 3 February 2003.

The case has been featured several times in TV appeals, but no one has ever been convicted of her murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Amanda Greig, of the Met’s Specialist Casework Team who look at unsolved murders, said: “It is now 20 years since Margaret’s shocking murder – an attack that left an indelible mark on the consciousness of a generation.

“I know people may think that too much time has passed for someone to be held to account for this heinous crime, but that is simply not the case.

“We are very keen to receive new information that, for whatever reason, someone has felt unable to provide previously.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information that could help us to identify the person responsible for Margaret’s murder to do the right thing and come forward.

“For two decades, Margaret’s family have had to endure the agony of not seeing her killer face justice – this is something no family should have to live with and I urge anyone who can help to get in contact immediately.”

Margaret was found collapsed on a pathway between the rose gardens and the children’s play area in Victoria Park at around 8.30am on 3 February 2003.

She had travelled from America to study at the Slade School of Art, University College of London, and was living near the park.

A post-mortem examination gave a cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Detectives want anyone who was in the park on the day of the murder who has yet to come forward to contact them.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the Gascoyne Estate on the day of the murder.

While detectives are retaining an open mind about the possible motive of the attack, intelligence suggests that Margaret could have been the victim of a failed mugging.

As a result of previous appeals, detectives concentrated their efforts around the Queen’s Gate entrance to Victoria Park.

They are particularly keen to trace anyone who witnessed a person walk past The Britannia pub, formally called The Victoria Park Inn, and enter the park through the Queen’s Gate entrance at around 7.10am on the morning of the murder.

Detectives say witnesses may recall a person sprinting through the Queen’s Gate entrance along Gascoyne Road and towards the Gascoyne Estate between 8.30am and 8.40am following the murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Met’s Specialist Casework Team on 0208 785 8267 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

