Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋The FleptMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection
Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
I Turned an Apartment in Florida's West Palm Beach Into a Chic, Money-making Airbnb — Here's How
This Florida-based travel writer bought an old two-bedroom close to the Intracoastal Waterway and the beach, and turned it into a lucrative Palm Beach vacation rental.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend Feb. 10 and beyond
Hosted by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, this plant sale will showcase dozens of high-quality vendors in select areas throughout the garden's 20-acre tropical paradise. There will be an excellent selection of plants, shrubs, trees, and garden accessories. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11...
This Sunny Isles Beach Hotel Was Just Named The Best In The Country
Whether you’re on the lookout for a relaxing getaway or the perfect staycation, you won’t go wrong at a hotel right here in South Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Hotels in the USA.”. The media company revealed its annual ranking...
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
POMPANO BEACH MAIN EVENT AROUND THE CORNER WITH DOUBLED GUARANTEE
Pompano Beach, Florida (7 February, 2023) - After just under four short months, the World Series of Poker Circuit is back in one of its most popular locations, the newly renamed Harrah’s Pompano Beach (formerly Isle of Capri). A total of 16 ring events are on the slate for...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
'He embraced everyone': Girlfriend of Lyft driver who died recalls his kindness
Kathi Ginsberg recalled one of her fondest moments with Gary Levin. It was a memory from the week before Christmas, when Ginsberg and Levin, her boyfriend of nearly six years, attended a Smokey Robinson concert at the Broward County Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, a belated gift for Levin's 74th birthday.
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Make Plans Now
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close part of I-95 in Boca Raton. The closure will affect all southbound lanes. The good news: if you only drive during daylight hours, the closure is unlikely to affect […]
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
