Fort Lauderdale, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection

Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Make Plans Now

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close part of I-95 in Boca Raton. The closure will affect all southbound lanes. The good news: if you only drive during daylight hours, the closure is unlikely to affect […]
BOCA RATON, FL

