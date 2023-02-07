ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculation over Nicola Bulley disappearance ‘distracting’ to investigation, police say

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Speculation over Nicola Bulley ’s disappearance is “hurtful and distressing” for her family and “distracting” to the police enquiry, Lancashire Constablisary has said.

Superintendent Sally Riley made the comments during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, urging the public to “hold the family in their thoughts” instead of sharing theories online.

“We would ask that people in the wider community - particularly on social media and online - do not speculate as to what may have happened to Nicola,” Ms Riley said.

“This is particularly hurtful to her family.”

