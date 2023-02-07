ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Woman fatally stabbed in West New York

By Toni Yates
 2 days ago

A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed to death on Murphy Place in West New York around 6 a.m.

A person of interest is in custody at Hackensack University Medical Center. Officials said the incident is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not yet known.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said that this was the fourth homicide in Hudson County in 2023.

Last month, a woman was stabbed to death in Harrison and two people were shot to death in Jersey City in separate incidents.

Two of those three incidents are being investigated as domestic violence.

Anyone with information in Tuesday's case is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

