tinyhousetalk.com

Backpacker & Artist Settles Down in a Bus Conversion

Samuel hiked both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, and felt like after all that exploration, there was no way he could go back to stationary life in an apartment. So he got a 1977 Ford B500 short bus and converted it into a home on wheels.
boatingmag.com

Boat Test: 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Sea-Doo is no stranger to recognizing a popular trend, not just in the personal watercraft category, but also in the boating market as a whole. The Wake series has long catered to the watersports enthusiast at a fraction of the price of a dedicated tow-sports boat. More recently, a trio of Fish Pro models did likewise, targeting the recreational fish crowd and offering amenities that could even satisfy some hardcore anglers. What’s next? Citing the increased popularity of camping and “adventure-based” activities, along with the fact that consumers rank the ability to explore and access new areas as one of the main reasons they buy a PWC, the company debuted an Adventure category for 2023. Its current lone occupant is the Explorer Pro 170, a craft that can go farther, haul more gear, and push typical riding conditions—and riding seasons—farther than ever before.
FLORIDA STATE
hbsdealer.com

DeWalt drill/driver and hammer drill

DeWalt announced the Atomic 20V Max brushless cordless ½-inch drill/driver and Atomic 20V Max brushless cordless ½-inch hammer drill, what the company called its shortest 20V Max drill/driver and hammer drill in the portfolio; in terms of tool head length only. “At only 5.88 inches, the drill/driver provides...
Bikerumor

Fox Racing Release Union Clipless and Flat Pedal MTB Shoes

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Fox Racing has entered the footwear market for the first time, today releasing the Fox Union Clipless and Flat Pedal Mountain Bike Shoes. Athletes Greg Minnaar, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Steve Peat have all provided feedback on various iterations of these shoes throughout what has been a two-year development process.
fatmanlittletrail.com

MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes Review

For those of us who love the outdoors but don’t trust ourselves on slippery ski’s, the winter months leave us a couple of options. Sit cozy and warm by a fire or get out and explore! Exploring is always the choice for me and living in Colorado that means snowshoeing at some point. I have bounced around from a couple of pair of snowshoes but was recently sent a pair of MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes. I put them through their paces and wanted to let others looking for that perfect pair of snowshoes what my thoughts were. Here is my product review of the MSR Lightning Trail snowshoes.
COLORADO STATE
