livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
Woman Paints Trim Same Dark Color as Walls Despite Everyone Telling Her Not to
The drama it brings to the room is undeniable.
Wood Alternatives To Elevate The Design Of Your Fireplace
Burning wood in your home's fireplace can be cozy, but it will also create an expensive mess to clean up. Here are some unique alternatives for your fireplace.
Iowa Woman Stains Kitchen Cabinets Instead of Doing an Entire Renovation
And honestly, it made a big difference.
These Peel and Stick Decals Can Easily Create a Stunning Statement Wall in Minutes
...and it's renter-friendly, too!
How To Keep Your Lawn Green And Lush, According To HGTV's Matt Blashaw
If you're tired of despairing over a dull, crunchy lawn, it's time to heed some advice. Here's how to keep your lawn green and lush, according to Matt Blashaw.
What To Consider Before Installing An Outdoor Shower
Whether it's for rinsing off after the pool or spending more time outside, installing an outdoor shower can be a great home addition. Here's what to consider.
What's The Right Dishwasher Setting For Each Type Of Load?
Although dishwasher functions vary from brand to brand, here is a quick rundown of the standard settings and how best you can use them to clean your cookware.
tinyhousetalk.com
Backpacker & Artist Settles Down in a Bus Conversion
Samuel hiked both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail, and felt like after all that exploration, there was no way he could go back to stationary life in an apartment. So he got a 1977 Ford B500 short bus and converted it into a home on wheels.
boatingmag.com
Boat Test: 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Sea-Doo is no stranger to recognizing a popular trend, not just in the personal watercraft category, but also in the boating market as a whole. The Wake series has long catered to the watersports enthusiast at a fraction of the price of a dedicated tow-sports boat. More recently, a trio of Fish Pro models did likewise, targeting the recreational fish crowd and offering amenities that could even satisfy some hardcore anglers. What’s next? Citing the increased popularity of camping and “adventure-based” activities, along with the fact that consumers rank the ability to explore and access new areas as one of the main reasons they buy a PWC, the company debuted an Adventure category for 2023. Its current lone occupant is the Explorer Pro 170, a craft that can go farther, haul more gear, and push typical riding conditions—and riding seasons—farther than ever before.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype shows off its bed’s capacity by carrying multiple off-road tires
As a pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck will be judged in part based on the utility that it can offer its users. With this in mind, the capacity of the vehicle’s bed would likely be one of Cybertruck’s make-or-break points. Making it too small would compromise the vehicle’s utility, and making it too large would make the Cybertruck too cumbersome.
Can a Leaf Blower Work as DIY Forced Induction?
LeMonsDespite many efforts a few years back, tinkerers are still attempting to source extra power using this peculiar method.
How To Care For Spring-Blooming Bulbs After The Flowers Die
You're lovely spring blooms have started to wither away, so what now? Here's what to do after spring flowers die to ensure a healthy return next year.
hbsdealer.com
DeWalt drill/driver and hammer drill
DeWalt announced the Atomic 20V Max brushless cordless ½-inch drill/driver and Atomic 20V Max brushless cordless ½-inch hammer drill, what the company called its shortest 20V Max drill/driver and hammer drill in the portfolio; in terms of tool head length only. “At only 5.88 inches, the drill/driver provides...
Bikerumor
Fox Racing Release Union Clipless and Flat Pedal MTB Shoes
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Fox Racing has entered the footwear market for the first time, today releasing the Fox Union Clipless and Flat Pedal Mountain Bike Shoes. Athletes Greg Minnaar, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Steve Peat have all provided feedback on various iterations of these shoes throughout what has been a two-year development process.
fatmanlittletrail.com
MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes Review
For those of us who love the outdoors but don’t trust ourselves on slippery ski’s, the winter months leave us a couple of options. Sit cozy and warm by a fire or get out and explore! Exploring is always the choice for me and living in Colorado that means snowshoeing at some point. I have bounced around from a couple of pair of snowshoes but was recently sent a pair of MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes. I put them through their paces and wanted to let others looking for that perfect pair of snowshoes what my thoughts were. Here is my product review of the MSR Lightning Trail snowshoes.
