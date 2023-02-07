Read full article on original website
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys finish regular season with big win
The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys wrapped up their regular basketball season on Thursday, Feb. 2, on the road against the Wildcats of Baker County High School. The Cowboys improved their record to 13-5 with their 60-26 win over the Wildcats. The Cowboys built an early lead and at...
greenepublishing.com
Cowgirls take district championship
The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls picked up their third straight district title on Friday, Feb. 3, by defeating the Red Flashes of Hillard High School, 46-36, in Branford, Fla. With the win, the Cowgirls progress to the “Sweet 16” Class 1A State Tournament. The Cowgirls wasted...
The Battle's End Collective signs another Florida State transfer to an NIL Deal
Another Seminole is partnering up with The Battle's End.
floridagators.com
Spurrier Gets His 'Way' at Celebration Pointe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a given night it's not unusual to see signs out in front of Spurrier's Gridiron Grille reserving parking spots for the likes of Billy Napier, Todd Golden, etc. You won't see one holding a place for the "Head Ball Coach" himself, however. When Steve Spurrier...
Yardbarker
Florida State makes major decision on head coach Mike Norvell
It's been a rough for years for the Florida State Seminoles. The once-proud program under Bobby Bowden and then Jimbo Fisher is coming off a winning campaign for just first time since the 2017 season. The Seminoles were 9-3 and earned themselves a trip to the Cheez-It bowl where they...
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCTV
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
WCJB
Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
Independent Florida Alligator
Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious
For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
riverbendnews.org
White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCJB
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
WCTV
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
