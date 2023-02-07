Read full article on original website
WWMT
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
WWMT
Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
WWMT
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMT
U.S. Coast Guard provides safety tips, warns of unstable ice conditions
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of unstable ice conditions and encouraging people to take safety precautions. This comes after two major rescues that happened on the Great Lakes on Monday. A Coast Guard boat and air crews helped during two separate ice floes off of Wisconsin...
WWMT
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning
St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
WWMT
Admitted Oxford school shooter to remain in jail, says judge
The teenager who pled guilty to the shooting at Oxford High School will continue to reside in the Oakland County Jail. Judge Rowe held a monthly court hearing by zoom on Friday to evaluate if the jail is the “right place” for Ethan Crumbley to continue to be held.
WWMT
Consumers Energy: 30,000 thermostats offered to help with winter heating costs
JACKSON, Mich. — Natural gas customers who are financially vulnerable could get a Google Nest smart thermometer from Consumers Energy. The company announced Friday that they are giving away 30,000 thermometers to help Michiganders facing high household costs, according to Consumers Energy. The effort also comes with a reminder...
WWMT
Shipwreck more than 150-years-old discovered in Lake Superior
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered the remains of a ship that sank more than 150 years ago. The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water around 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point on Lake Superior. The Nucleus sank on...
WWMT
Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
WWMT
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
WWMT
Comstock Public Schools issued state grant of $200,000 for improved security
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public Schools announced Tuesday, a grant has been issued to help schools install more secure systems, according to Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey J. Thoenes. The State of Michigan helped issue Comstock Public Schools nearly $220,000 through the State School Aid Act, according to school officials. The...
WWMT
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
WWMT
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
WWMT
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
WWMT
Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature
LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
WWMT
Ohio proposal would require verified parental consent before kids use social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is leading a new proposal that would require certain online companies to obtain verified parental consent before letting kids use their platforms. The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023-2024 executive budget presented...
WWMT
Early educators say Whitmer's goal of universal pre-K is doable, if other issues addressed
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan designed for some Michiganders who may not be born yet. The governor announced Wednesday she's aiming to make pre-school free and accessible to all of the state's four-year-olds by the end of her second term in 2026. Gov. Whitmer...
