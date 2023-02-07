ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

WWMT

Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning

St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WWMT

Shipwreck more than 150-years-old discovered in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered the remains of a ship that sank more than 150 years ago. The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water around 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point on Lake Superior. The Nucleus sank on...
WWMT

Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
BENZONIA, MI
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
MICHIGAN STATE

