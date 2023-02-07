ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
Residents at senior living community battle WMU women's volleyball team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents at The Fountains at Bronson Place have developed a bit of a rivalry with Western Michigan University's women's volleyball team. The fun and competitive rivalry benefits the mind and physical health of the residents, according to Ken Dettloff, Personal Trainer and Exercise Coordinator at The Fountains at Bronson Place.
News Channel 3 newscast for Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There will be a change to News Channel 3's Saturday newscast. The 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour. All other newscasts are scheduled normally.
Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
Battle Creek man faces charges for offering money for murder on social media

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces time behind bars for allegedly offering money for murder on social media, according to the City of Battle Creek. Police were told Wednesday morning that Jonothon Allen, 31, allegedly sent social media messages claiming that he would pay the recipient a certain amount of money to kill someone, police said.
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
Sewer work to cause lane shifts in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two separate projects are scheduled to be completed by city sewer crews that will cause temporary lane shifts on Thursday and Friday, according to the City of Battle Creek. On Thursday, crews are scheduled to repair the inlet to the drive of NAPA Auto Parts...
Kalamazoo's Miller Road to briefly close for lead service renewal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers will need to find an alternate route around Miller Road starting Monday. Miller Road between Factory Street and Fulford Street is scheduled to be closed Monday through Thursday, Feb. 16 for a lead service renewal, according to the City of Kalamazoo Wednesday. Drivers traveling west...
Graphic Packaging required to build barriers after liquid waste spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Curbing and other measures are expected to be installed at a northside paper mill at the request of the City of Kalamazoo. The city filed a violation notice Dec. 19 as a result of a liquid waste spill, Communication Manager Michael Smith confirmed Thursday. Odor violation:...
