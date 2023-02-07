Read full article on original website
Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Digital Trends
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
ZDNet
Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now
Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
EW.com
Samsung just unveiled new Galaxy devices — here's how you can save big on a new phone or laptop
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Is it time to upgrade your tech? Then you'll want to take a look at the latest offerings from Samsung, as the brand recently unveiled tons of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event, including Galaxy phones and Galaxy laptops, all of which are available for pre-order right now with major discounts.
Pre-order the stunning Samsung S95C 4K Smart TV today and get home installation for free
Turn your living room into a home theater by pre-ordering the newest Samsung OLED TV and saving big on home installation fees.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
If you’re looking for great TV deals, Best Buy is always a reliable bet for saving you plenty of cash while offering the best brands. Right now, you can buy the 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,100. You might be wondering just what all the fuss is about when it comes to QLED so we’re here to help. If you know exactly what you’re doing, hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why QLED is worth paying attention to and just why this TV is one of the best QLED TV deals around right now.
The Apple Watch Series 8 has plummeted back down to its lowest ever price
Deals on the latest tech from Apple are few and far `between. You’ll never find deals at Apple directly, for example, and when price cuts happen on the company’s popular AirPods or the latest Apple Watch, they tend to go back up to full price in a couple of days.The Apple Watch Series 8, for instance, which launched in September last year, received its first ever price cut on Boxing Day, but it boomeranged back up to its non-sale price in just 24 hours, leaving many shoppers disappointed.Thankfully, if you missed it the first time, we’ve just spotted that the...
pocketnow.com
Score up to 20 percent on Apple’s latest laptops and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score big savings on some of its latest laptops, starting with the 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with an M2 chip that’s currently receiving a 10 percent discount. This laptop launched last year with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and other cool features. And the best part is that you can now get the 512GB storage model for just $1349, which is $150 less than its original price tag.
TrustedReviews
The AirPods Pro 2 keep dropping in price at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on offer again over at Amazon, giving you arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market for a cut down price. We weren’t surprised to find that the AirPods Pro 2 were “the best all-round earbuds available” for iPhone users when we reviewed them back in October. However, we have been ever so slightly surprised to see how quickly they’ve received the discount treatment.
Rumor: Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C port to approved accessories
A rumor shared on Weibo (via MacRumors) suggests that iPhone 15 series’ new USB-C port will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. The information comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience. While Apple already offers a USB-C port for the...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 USB-C port may have some features limited to Apple certified cables and accessories
In compliance with EU law, Apple is widely expected to add a USB-C port to this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, replacing the proprietary Lightning port. However, just because the iPhone has the same connector as other products, it does not necessarily mean that all features of the port will be available to every accessory or charger you plug into it …
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini is now available for just $400
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have great news for those looking to get their hands on a new iPad, as Apple’s smallest model is currently receiving a 20 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $400. Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini launched with a $499 price tag, improved specs, gorgeous color options, and tons of new features, and the best part is that today’s offer will help you score $99 instant savings on the WiFi-only version with 64GB storage space.
Cult of Mac
New OnePlus mechanical keyboard plays well with Macs
Best-known for its smartphones, OnePlus broadened its horizons Tuesday by rolling out the new OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard, among other products. The keeb’s name may be off-kilter, but its design and functionality, co-engineered by well-known keyboard maker Keychron, look right on target for Mac users.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
