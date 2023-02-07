THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TOMMMY PRUITT, JR. PRUITT WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 6TH AND WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT ON DECEMBER 15TH NEAR HIGHWAY 17 AND THE STATE LINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, LONG SLEEVE SHIRT, AND POSSIBLY CAMOUFLAGE JACKET. TOMMY PRUITT HAS SPENT TIME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE IN THE PAST. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION AS THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF TOMMY PRUITT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-760-5734.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO