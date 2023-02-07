Read full article on original website
“Operation Snowstorm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Crockett County
ALAMO – An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
WBBJ
13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’
ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”. The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and...
WBBJ
‘Destroying the neighborhood’: Local home boarded amid public nuisance claims
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities in Dyersburg have sought to have a residential property declared as a public nuisance. According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, on Tuesday, authorities executed a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance and Request for Injuctive Relief at a property located at 1513 Tarrant Street. Police say the home is owned by Samuel L. Bush.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
alcornnewsms.com
Corinth Police report felony drug arrest on Wednesday
Suspect: DONALD ALAN JOHNSON (38 YRS) •FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamines) On Sunday, 05 February at approximately 02:47 a.m., Officer Oglesby and Officer Whitten were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they spotted three vehicles parked in front of an apparently abandoned building, with one of the vehicles occupied by two males. The Officers then stopped to further investigate the situation and as they did, one male subject exited the vehicle and entered the building.
Covington Leader
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
Chester County Independent
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
WBBJ
Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
WBBJ
Lynn Brown shares stories, talks Black history as guest speaker
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health care service opens its doors and hearts to listen to stories that bring a new insight. Home Instead invited members of the community out to listen to the stories of their guest speaker, Lynn Brown. Brown is an Alabama native who moved to...
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TOMMMY PRUITT, JR. PRUITT WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 6TH AND WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT ON DECEMBER 15TH NEAR HIGHWAY 17 AND THE STATE LINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, LONG SLEEVE SHIRT, AND POSSIBLY CAMOUFLAGE JACKET. TOMMY PRUITT HAS SPENT TIME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE IN THE PAST. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION AS THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF TOMMY PRUITT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-760-5734.
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
WBBJ
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
WBBJ
‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite is coming back to the stage. The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” at the Bandstand on North Star Drive in Jackson. The show kicked off Thursday, with several more shows to follow. The performers told what the...
