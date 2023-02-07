ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
tbinewsroom.com

“Operation Snowstorm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Crockett County

ALAMO – An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’

ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”. The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

‘Destroying the neighborhood’: Local home boarded amid public nuisance claims

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities in Dyersburg have sought to have a residential property declared as a public nuisance. According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, on Tuesday, authorities executed a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance and Request for Injuctive Relief at a property located at 1513 Tarrant Street. Police say the home is owned by Samuel L. Bush.
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
alcornnewsms.com

Corinth Police report felony drug arrest on Wednesday

Suspect: DONALD ALAN JOHNSON (38 YRS) •FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamines) On Sunday, 05 February at approximately 02:47 a.m., Officer Oglesby and Officer Whitten were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they spotted three vehicles parked in front of an apparently abandoned building, with one of the vehicles occupied by two males. The Officers then stopped to further investigate the situation and as they did, one male subject exited the vehicle and entered the building.
CORINTH, MS
Covington Leader

Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says

The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Man found after fleeing from law enforcement

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
RUTHERFORD, TN
actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
DYERSBURG, TN
Chester County Independent

Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson

A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month. The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show. Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Lynn Brown shares stories, talks Black history as guest speaker

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health care service opens its doors and hearts to listen to stories that bring a new insight. Home Instead invited members of the community out to listen to the stories of their guest speaker, Lynn Brown. Brown is an Alabama native who moved to...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TOMMMY PRUITT, JR. PRUITT WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 6TH AND WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT ON DECEMBER 15TH NEAR HIGHWAY 17 AND THE STATE LINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, LONG SLEEVE SHIRT, AND POSSIBLY CAMOUFLAGE JACKET. TOMMY PRUITT HAS SPENT TIME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE IN THE PAST. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION AS THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF TOMMY PRUITT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-760-5734.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite is coming back to the stage. The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” at the Bandstand on North Star Drive in Jackson. The show kicked off Thursday, with several more shows to follow. The performers told what the...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy