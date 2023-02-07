Read full article on original website
Reacting to the emergency
The Boothbay region was hit with more than frigid cold this past weekend. The water damage done to Boothbay Region Elementary School due to burst pipes – because of the polar vortex – will take a monumental task and lots of money to fix so the students can return to their familiar classrooms and instructors.
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
3/3: Literary Lunch with Brandon Ying Kit Boey
Join us in the Great Room for a fun & informal lunch gathering with Maine Author Brandon Ying Kit Boey. Seating registration is free (bring your own lunch) or choose a specialty lunch catered by Eventide for $12. Register by Wednesday, March 1 in-person or by calling the library at 207-633-3112. Sign up early as space is limited.
Renovations continue, tentative opening during Windjammer Days
A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!
Wiscasset valentine
V is for the volunteers who help Wiscasset’s government on committees like those discussed on page 4 and online this week. A is for Al, as in Big Al’s, gone as the Super Values mecca on Route 1, but still selling fireworks and with a local business owner who is another of those longtime town committee volunteers, besides other help he has long given the community.
Girl Scout Cookie season takes off with business boost thanks to investment from First National Bank
America’s favorite cookie sale began earlier this month, ushering in a new wave of Maine’s youngest entrepreneurs: Girl Scouts. Thanks to a $5,000 investment from First National Bank for the second year in a row, girls aged 5 to 17 from all around the state will have the opportunity to participate in the Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin program free of charge. A part of the larger Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Entrepreneur Family Pin program helps girls develop entrepreneurial experience through the practice of five core skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
Bob Crink’s new show ‘Local’ at BHML
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library has Edgecomb photographer Bob Crink’s show, “Local.” Crink has been exhibiting at the library since 2016. Crink is rarely without a camera and has been the go-to photographer for many organizations including Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Boothbay Region Health Center, Boothbay Sea & Science Center, Lincoln Arts Festival, town of Edgecomb, Wet Paint Tamworth, and the former Harbor Fest.
