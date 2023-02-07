ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Director's Blog

Closing the treatment gap for alcohol-associated liver disease

This article was first published in NIAAA Spectrum Volume 15, Issue 1. Drinking too much—whether on a single occasion or over many years—can take a serious toll on an individual’s health. Clinicians across the health care spectrum can play important roles in preventing and treating the harmful effects of alcohol. This role is particularly important among providers who manage patients with liver diseases.
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.

