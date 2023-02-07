Read full article on original website
(AUDIO): Columbia’s low unemployment rate highlighted by business leaders, who also face some labor shortages
Columbia’s unemployment rate continues to be one of the lowest in Missouri and the nation. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews says December’s unemployment rate for Columbia/Boone County was 1.7 percent. “Which is the second-lowest in the country behind Madison, Wisconsin,” Andrews says.
(AUDIO): Sellout for Columbia/Boone County first responder dinner event
Next week’s Columbia dinner and dance to raise money and awareness for first responders across Boone County is a now a sellout. Organizer Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle News that they’re expecting about 300 people for Thursday’s event. First Responder Support (FRS) is a brand-new organization that exists to promote goodwill between first responders and the community. FRS advisory board member Darryl Smith says their focus is on relief and support for first responders.
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
Missouri’s Capitol dome to be lit red and gold tonight
Jefferson City-area motorists and people heading to the Lake of the Ozarks will notice the State Capitol dome shining red and gold starting tonight, under an order from the governor to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in...
US Rents It still open after recent fire
A busy Jefferson City rental business is open despite cleaning up from last week’s fire. US Rents It on Industrial Drive had damage after a fire broke out mid – morning Monday January 30th. Fire and smoke started on the lower floor and then spread to the upstairs of the building. No one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly.
(AUDIO): Columbia has received all of its $25.2 million allocation from ARPA
While Columbia has only spent $800,000 of the $25-million it’s received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), many other dollars are committed to key projects. City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that about $10-million is committed. “Right now we’re under contract negotiations for a...
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?
What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday
A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
MU Health to offer free heart screenings on Saturday in Columbia
You have an opportunity to receive free heart health screenings in Columbia on Saturday. February is American Heart month, and MU Health Care has organized a free heart screening event tomorrow morning from 7-10 at the ARC on West Ash. They’ll offer free screenings for AFib, blood pressure and body mass index. Atrial fibrillation happens when the electrical signals in your heart become irregular, which can lead to a stroke or heart failure.
UPDATE: Woman found stabbed along Highway 63 in Columbia; investigation continues
Columbia Police need your help in finding the suspect or suspects who stabbed a woman who was found on the side of southbound Highway 63 this morning near the connector, south of Vandiver. It happened near Bass Pro. Columbia Police have announced on Facebook that they responded to the scene...
Power lines that cross I-70 near Columbia to be removed tonight; I-70 to close briefly
Mid-Missouri motorists can expect some delays tonight on I-70 west of the Sorrels overpass near Columbia, weather permitting. Boone Electric crews plan to remove a power line that stretches across the interstate, which will close both lanes in each direction at about 10 pm. This is at mile marker 122.
JCMO man draws prison time for gun possession
A Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 – years in a federal prison cell. 25 – year old Malik Miller pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun. He was arrested back in 2021 when he was a passenger in a parked car in a city park. Officers found drugs in his briefcase and the gun under the car seat where he was sitting.
