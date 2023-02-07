Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’
The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ unveils heart-wrenching new Chadwick Boseman footage as ‘Ant-Man 4’ is already making mistakes
You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans are already drooling over Namor getting a future fashion upgrade
During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, sovereign of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, introduced the MCU to underwater fashion and his own propensity for green swimming trunks. And unlike his Wakandan rivals in the film, he didn’t really waver from his signature look. But fans are theorizing that his final battle with the Panther may indicate a future wardrobe change.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror film which will make you too terrified to travel again is coming to streaming
The world is beginning to open up a lot more following three years of living in a pandemic-addled world, and movie studios are ready to make you scared of travelling the world again. Horror-specific streamer Shudder has acquired the distribution rights to a travel-themed thriller called Influencer, which sees a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cruella de Vil ensemble leaves State of the Union viewers wondering who wore it better
Marjorie Taylor Greene has made some interesting choices during her time representing Georgia’s 14th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2021 alone, she publicly and proudly harrassed survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., claimed that the proposed Equality Act, which would outlaw LGBTQ+ discrimination nationwide, “destroys God’s creation,” and responded to the display of a transgender pride flag outside her across-the-hall colleague’s office with a sign reading, “There are TWO genders: Male and Female! Trust the Science!” That colleague has a transgender child.
wegotthiscovered.com
A world-building spinoff already lost to the sands of time takes a top secret assignment on Netflix
Zack Snyder has been keeping himself plenty busy with Netflix’s two-part sci-fi extravaganza Rebel Moon, but that doesn’t mean the filmmaker’s fans aren’t growing equal parts suspicious and concerned over the lack of movement on the expanded Army of the Dead franchise, especially when Army of Thieves has largely been forgotten already.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors hug way too much with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on the way
Warning: This article contains pictures of two people hugging that should not be hugging ever. The Marvel line between fictional characters and their real-life counterparts was confusingly blurred recently when Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors, who plays scene stealing bad guy Kang, were seen hugging – unfortunately not for the first time. Ant-Man and Kang should not hug (unless they were doing it to murder each other)!
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ star’s ‘Black Panther’ screen test opposite Chadwick Boseman is guaranteed to make you cry
The latest episode of behind-the-scenes show Marvel Studios Assembled hit Disney Plus this Wednesday in the form of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever making-of special, which offers up a lot of fascinating details about the movie’s production that we never knew before. One of the highlights of the hour-long installment is definitely a never-before-seen screen test featuring Chadwick Boseman that packs a surprising emotional punch for a 30-second clip.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awful historical adventure released the same year as an identical box office disaster swings its sword on streaming
Any well-known character or story entering the public domain can be a blessing or a curse for a number of reasons, but it wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination to suggest that perhaps the tales of Robin Hood and his merry men should be left alone for a while, especially given the events of 2018.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images
One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
Comments / 0