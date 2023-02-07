Read full article on original website
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: CM Chicken Delivers in the Search for Delicious Chicken
It’s chicken time. Again. In the never-ending search for delicious chicken, it’s grown painfully evident that there is a fairly obvious stone left unturned: CM Chicken made its Columbus debut back in 2021. The place is not exactly hidden, its first Ohio location set up shop at the busy intersection of Kenny and Henderson. CM Chicken has since branched out to the likes of Pickerington with promises of more stops in Central Ohio.
614now.com
Popular local pizzeria opens kitchen in Polaris-area bar
Last year, Shorty’s Pizza & Growl took over the former home of Neighbor’s Deli, converting it into a takeout pizza spot. And now, Shorty’s has teamed up with a Polaris-area bar to bring its pizza to even more locations in the Columbus area. Shorty’s has rolled out...
columbusnavigator.com
The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus
Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
614now.com
This Columbus pizzeria has a ranch dressing fountain
Central Ohio takes ranch dressing very seriously. So much so that a popular Columbus pizzeria has made the popular condiment into a dining room centerpiece. Literally. Mikey’s Late Night Slice is home to the only ranch fountain in Columbus (that we know about, at least). According to Mikey’s partner...
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
614now.com
Burger King testing new menu items, including Churro Fries, in Columbus only next week
While Columbus is known as the home of Wendy’s, another fast food burger chain will use Ohio’s Capital City to test several new menu items. Starting on Feb. 13, Burger King locations in Columbus will test several fry variations that are part of a new platform for the eatery called Fries Your Way.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
This Is Ohio's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
614now.com
Columbus speakeasy to host boozy spelling bee
Spelling the word “abecedarian” sober is one thing. Spelling it after you’ve had a few drinks is something else entirely. You’ll be able to try your hand at both when the Columbus speakeasy Sotto Terra hosts another installment of its popular boozy spelling bee series next month.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus
I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
The mystery of the America’s first Black country club
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
614now.com
It’s syrup season: Here’s our list of the must-try maple syrup festivals in the area
While it’s not necessarily what the Buckeye State is known for, Ohio is actually one of the top maple syrup-producing states in the country. And since syrup season is right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of the nearest syrup-related gatherings, including everything from tapping your tree to tasting, for you to dip into.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Chocolate Shops In Columbus
Sometimes, the best solution to whatever problem you’re facing is slow down, have some chocolate, and think it over. Chocolate is one of my favorite things in the entire world and we’re so lucky that people here in Columbus take chocolate-making very seriously. Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate the total art that is making a chocolate treat from scratch.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Ohio
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
