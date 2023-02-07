Lol, musical talent is related to intelligence and genius. Intelligence and genius correspond with being less conforming, i.e., not what the powers that be consider acceptable, normal behavior. If you can't be controlled, you won't conform that is considered abnormal
Yeah, other articles say musicians have an advantage when it comes to maintaining mental acuteness as they age. Just another example of how medical opinion is all over the place. Basically worthless anymore since there is no consistency.
Because we think differently and find out more witht he way we see and hear and feel and think. It takes its toll on the mind. We use our brains alot more than people think we do which is why so many artists are hooked on and use drugs...to calm the mind cause it always runs
Comments / 36