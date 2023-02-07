ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 36

clrdg
3d ago

Lol, musical talent is related to intelligence and genius. Intelligence and genius correspond with being less conforming, i.e., not what the powers that be consider acceptable, normal behavior. If you can't be controlled, you won't conform that is considered abnormal

Reply(1)
13
Last Man Standing
3d ago

Yeah, other articles say musicians have an advantage when it comes to maintaining mental acuteness as they age. Just another example of how medical opinion is all over the place. Basically worthless anymore since there is no consistency.

Reply
7
WeHaveNoNamesHere
2d ago

Because we think differently and find out more witht he way we see and hear and feel and think. It takes its toll on the mind. We use our brains alot more than people think we do which is why so many artists are hooked on and use drugs...to calm the mind cause it always runs

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
MedicalXpress

Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns

A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MindBodyGreen

New Research Shows Vitamin D Status Influences Your Depression Risk

If you're one of the 29% of U.S. adults1 deficient in vitamin D, you might have already noticed the telltale signs, like bone achiness, muscle weakness, and fatigue. However, you might be surprised to learn that not getting enough of this essential vitamin can lead to mood-related side effects as well.
MedicalXpress

Mitochondrial deterioration linked to major depression in older adults

Depression can drain a person's energy. In the elderly, there may be a very good reason for that: depression has been linked with the deterioration of the tiny power plants in our cells. These power plants are the mitochondria, tiny structures within our cells that handle several important tasks. The...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
sciencealert.com

Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds

University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
MedicalXpress

Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer

The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
Medical News Today

People predisposed to tooth cavities may also have heightened brain health risk

B​rain health affects how well the brain functions in various aspects of life. Multiple factors contribute to positive brain health, including lifestyle choices and habits. Data from a recent study suggest that poor oral health may be linked to poor brain health. Further research is needed to fully understand...
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy