MedicalXpress
Childhood mental health problems resulting from early-life adversity drive poorer cognitive performance in adolescence
Early-life adversity—such as poverty, illness or family conflict—has long been linked to mental health difficulties and poorer cognitive functioning as children grow up. But how these factors interact and evolve over time has so far been unknown. Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge,...
MedicalXpress
Self-fulfilling prophecy: When physicians associate race and culture with poor health outcomes
A novel study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine is the first to show a direct relationship between belief in race as a cultural phenomenon driving health disparities and the use of race in care. It found that family physicians at academic medical organizations who believe genetics and cultural attitudes are at the root of poor health outcomes of ethnic minority patients are likely to consider race when providing care.
MedicalXpress
Toddlers' attention to 'motherese' speech may be used to diagnose autism
We all do it: that high-pitched, sing-songy voice that spills out of your mouth whenever a baby is around. Caregivers have long used this playful, emotional, exaggerated form of speech—called "motherese"—to capture their children's attention. Now, scientists may be able to use it to diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
MedicalXpress
Premature deaths from treatable diseases may be linked to lack of primary health care, study finds
A new study on premature deaths in Aotearoa New Zealand has found a significant number of people who died from diseases that can be successfully treated had not been enrolled with a primary health care (PHC) provider. The study analyzed data on the deaths of people aged under 75 in...
MedicalXpress
Does playing with parents at home make it easier for young children to adapt to preschool?
Researchers measured the oxytocin levels in children to find if it could be associated with behavior problems in preschool. The results showed that children with higher levels of oxytocin adapt better to their preschool environment and that playing with their parents increases those levels. Known as one of the hormones...
MedicalXpress
Alcohol brief intervention can improve health outcomes in hypertension
An alcohol brief intervention (BI) in primary care can improve health outcomes for adults with hypertension, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in BMJ Open. Felicia W. Chi, M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined the correlations between alcohol BI in primary care and outcomes among 72,929 adults with hypertension and 19,642 adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use. The study was conducted in a health care system that implemented alcohol screening, BI, and referral to treatment.
MedicalXpress
Access matters: Lack of resources is associated with increased mortality in childhood cancer survivors
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have found that socioeconomic deprivation, the presence of treatable chronic health conditions and frailty are independently associated with increased late mortality in childhood cancer survivors. The work utilized the well-characterized group of survivors, the St. Jude lifetime cohort study (St. Jude LIFE). The research...
