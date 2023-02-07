Read full article on original website
Death Investigation in the area of 5 Woodside Street, Jamaica Plain
At about 4:57 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) responded to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave., Jamaica Plain. Prior to arrival at that location, two victims ran into the District 13 police station located at 3347 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to separate Boston hospitals. Victim #1, an adult female, was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead. Victim # 2 was also stabbed multiple times and is expected to survive.
BPD Remembers the Service of Officer Richard J. Gallivan Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service of Officer Richard J. Gallivan Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago: On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the men and women of the Boston Police Department take a moment to remember the service and sacrifice of Boston Police Officer Richard J. Gallivan who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago. It was February 8, 1911, when Officer Gallivan was shot and killed chasing burglary suspects downtown. A seven-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, Gallivan was 35-years-old at the time of his death. Making his passing ever more tragic, Gallivan left behind and was survived by his wife, brother and sister.
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Roxbury
At about 11:45 AM, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, officers assigned to the C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), arrested Cristian Bautista, 31, of Roxbury, after an ongoing drug investigation, and execution of search warrants at 6 LaGrange Place, Roxbury. As a result of...
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Daniel W. Sullivan who was Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 140 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Daniel W. Sullivan Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 140 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman Daniel W. Sullivan who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 140 years ago. On February 11, 1893, Patrolman Daniel W. Sullivan succumbed to a head injury that he sustained eleven years earlier when a brick was thrown at him near the intersection of Commercial Street and Henchman Street.
