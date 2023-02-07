The crypto industry uproar following the SEC’s crackdown on staking services has been heard far and wide—yet the agency’s chairman isn’t budging an inch. Speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler blamed Kraken for failing to register its staking-as-a-service product with the Commission, and for not providing the relevant risk disclosures. He also dismissed the common criticism that there is a lack of clear rules that govern crypto, or that there is no clear path to register such products.

