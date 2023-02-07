Read full article on original website
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
Voyager Users Will Need Binance US Accounts to Get Their Money Back
Voyager and Binance US wrote in a court filing that they expect the deal to close and payments to begin in March. Bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has submitted a plan for customers to recover their assets through Binance US, according to court filings. The early opt-in period started last...
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Blames Kraken for 'Choosing' Not to Follow the Law
The crypto industry uproar following the SEC’s crackdown on staking services has been heard far and wide—yet the agency’s chairman isn’t budging an inch. Speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler blamed Kraken for failing to register its staking-as-a-service product with the Commission, and for not providing the relevant risk disclosures. He also dismissed the common criticism that there is a lack of clear rules that govern crypto, or that there is no clear path to register such products.
Congressmen Launch Probe Into SEC Handling of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried
House Republicans are calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to explain how it investigated the collapsed crypto exchange. Members of the United States House of Representatives are looking for answers regarding how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigated the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. On...
SEC Commissioner Peirce: Kraken Staking Action Not a ‘Fair Way of Regulating’
Hester Peirce voiced her dissent on the latest action against Kraken, saying that the industry needs clear rules not “one-off enforcement.”. Yesterday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced its enforcement action against Kraken, forcing the crypto exchange to shut down its staking service in the U.S. and pay a $30 million fine.
