2024 Top-20 recruit Trentyn Flowers sets official visit to Arkansas

Trentyn Flowers / Photo by Joe Tipton

Trentyn Flowers, one of the top-ranked small forwards in the 2024 class, will take an official visit to Arkansas on March 3-5. This marks his fifth and final junior year official visit.

Flowers has also taken official visits to Louisville and Creighton, along with Oklahoma and Georgia State — two programs no longer being considered. The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the 6-foot-8 recruit out of Combine Academy (N.C.) on an unofficial visit in October.

Flowers announced his final six schools in January: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville, North Carolina, and Kansas.

According to the On3 Consensus, Flowers ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 class. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3). He’s also the No. 7 small forward in the country.

Flowers recently told On3 he is planning on a college commitment in the month of April.

Flowers talks programs

In a previous interview with On3, Flowers discussed several of the programs involved in his recruitment.

Creighton: “My favorite thing about Creighton is just the personalities of the people. Everybody is amazing. It’s really a family environment. They have a great coaching staff and they believe in me a lot. I couldn’t really ask for more from a coaching staff like that. Coach Jalen Courtney-Williams hits me every day. That’s my guy.”

Arkansas: “I’m hearing from Arkansas a lot. Coach Muss has reached out to me personally. He’s a great dude. The way they’re playing Anthony Black, he and I are kind of similar. That’s how coach Muss sees me coming in and playing. It’s a good fit too. I might take an official visit there during my senior year.”

Louisville: “The atmosphere at their midnight madness was amazing. They had Jack Harlow out there, and the team was real good to be around. It was just really good being around and being able to talk with Coach KP (Kenny Payne) and Coach Nolan (Smith). It was a good time for sure on that visit.”

What’s Flowers looking for in a school?

“Really, I’m just going to be looking for a place that I can be myself on and off the court,” Trentyn Flowers said. “A home away from home, and a place where my game will fit best with their style.

“I’m going to look at the style of play and how each program plays a guy like me. That is why I’m taking the visits I am, to get a closer look at that. I want to play fast, but also for a coach that will use my versatility; allow me to play on and off the ball.”

Scouting Report

“Trentyn Flowers has a great frame with solid length and positional size,” On3’s Jamie Shaw writes. “In the 6-foot-8 range, Flowers is a fluid athlete with explosive pop that shows around the rim. Flowers has smooth mechanics on his jump shot, with a high and consistent release. In game, his balance can get a little off, which leads to some misses, but overall he is a threat from beyond the arc. Flowers will need to continue adding weight. He has shown a toughness on the boards and instincts in the passing lanes. His decision-making will need to tighten as he can get sped up at times, but that will come as he continues to get more game reps. Flowers has a unique skill set for a player his size; he has grown more than five inches since entering high school. Incredible upside with a player who is already producing.”