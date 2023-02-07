Read full article on original website
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Dallas-staple Capelli Salon offers hair beautification in Frisco
Voted as one of the best hair salons in Dallas by D Magazine, Capelli Salon provides everything from hair extension services to highlights and lowlights—all for Frisco residents. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Frisco’s Capelli Salon opened in October and is welcoming new clients and styling locks at 3311 Preston Road....
Zafiro’s Grill y Cantina brings fresh Mexican cooking to Colleyville
Zafrios Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. Located at 5204 Colleyville Blvd., Zafiros offers Mexican cooking featuring fresh, scratch-kitchen ingredients, such as locally sourced vegetables, in-house butchered meats and fish hand selected by chefs, according to its website. The restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, including tostadas, fajitas, nachos, steak, handmade corn tortillas and more, according to its menu. 817-900-6535. https://zafirosmexicangrillycantina.godaddysites.com.
VIO Med Spa brings facial treatments, body procedures to Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas
VIO Med Spa opened its second North Texas Location in the Casa Linda Plaza on Feb. 8. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) VIO Med Spa opened a new East Dallas location in the Casa Linda Plaza on Feb. 8. The new spa is located at 9440 Garland Road, Ste. 190, Dallas. This...
Alchemy 43 brings botox, filler to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Lakewood
Alchemy 43 offers a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 opened a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center in mid-November. The Lakewood office is located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 420, Dallas. The aesthetics brand specializes in microtreatments to enhance patients’ physical features with “next-level” specialists, products and technology, according to the company’s website. Treatments include botox and dermal fillers, plasma boost hair restoration, microneedling and wellness shots.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
Rumble Boxing squares up with boxing, exercise classes in west Frisco
Rumble Boxing offers classes with a combination of weightlifting, fitness and cardio workouts. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Rumble Boxing is ready for its grand opening on Feb. 10 at 4331 Main St. in Frisco. “I don’t think Frisco has anything like us,” Rumble Boxing General Manager Patricia Domingo said.
JC Kitchen brings Korean barbecue to Plano
JC Kitchen offers a variety of Korean barbecue and comfort foods. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) JC Kitchen opened its first location Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8000 Coit Road, Ste. 800, offers a variety of deep-fried Korean barbecue and comfort foods. Menu items include ribs, chicken, seafood, ramen and more. 214-407-8823.
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Bahama Mama offers vapor, pet CBD products in Plano
Bahama Mama offers CBD products for cats and dogs. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Bahama Mama opened its first location Dec. 10, according to owner Jaime Sandoval. The shop, located at 4152 W. Spring Parkway, offers a variety of CBD, THC, delta and vapor products, including edibles, beverages and disposable vape pens. Pet products are also available, including CBD-infused treats for dogs and cats.
Bed Bath & Beyond to shut down Plano location amid nationwide closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stories nationwide. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) To cut costs across the company, Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Plano location at 6400 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 125. As a result of the pending closure, the Plano Parkway Bed Bath...
MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson
MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
Kasa Yoga brings therapeutic yoga, meditation to west Frisco
The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to its website. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Kasa Yoga celebrated its soft opening Dec. 20 at 1377 Legacy Drive, Ste. 110, in west Frisco. The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to...
Boardwalk project at Moore Road Park underway in Coppell
A new boardwalk structure will be installed at Moore Road Park in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Construction aimed to improve Coppell’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park began late January. A new boardwalk structure will be installed along the south side of the pond that is near...
Family-owned Kin-D Lao & Thai Food lets diners ‘eat good’ near The Star in Frisco
Kin-D Lao & Thai Food offers savory and sweet options for lovers of Southeast Asian cuisine. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Kin-D Lao & Thai Food held a soft opening Jan. 25 at 6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco. Kin-D phonetically translates to “eat good”; the family of first-generation Lao Americans started this restaurant to sell quality, traditional dishes to fans of Southeast Asian cuisine, according to its website.
Stone Center of Texas bringing backyard, outdoor essentials on Preston Road
Stone Center of Texas sells exterior supplies to make hardscapes easy. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Stone Center of Texas, which sells supplies for backyard needs and outdoor decor, will open in mid-April at 4326 Preston Road, Frisco. The Texas-based chain location offers stone, fireplaces, pavers, grills, lighting and irrigation products, or...
Warrior Martial Arts Academy to offer jiujitsu, muay thai in Plano
Warrior Martial Arts will offer martial arts classes for all ages and skill levels. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Warrior Martial Arts Academy will celebrate its grand opening Feb. 25 at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 220. The Texas-based martial arts school provides Brazilian jiujitsu, muay thai and kickboxing classes for all ages. Those who attend the grand opening will be eligible for 50% off enrollment and 20% off monthly tuition. Warrior Martial Arts Academy has four other locations in McKinney, Frisco, Little Elm and Flower Mound. 972-544-7063.
