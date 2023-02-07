ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zafiro’s Grill y Cantina brings fresh Mexican cooking to Colleyville

Zafrios Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. Located at 5204 Colleyville Blvd., Zafiros offers Mexican cooking featuring fresh, scratch-kitchen ingredients, such as locally sourced vegetables, in-house butchered meats and fish hand selected by chefs, according to its website. The restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, including tostadas, fajitas, nachos, steak, handmade corn tortillas and more, according to its menu. 817-900-6535. https://zafirosmexicangrillycantina.godaddysites.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alchemy 43 brings botox, filler to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Lakewood

Alchemy 43 offers a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 opened a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center in mid-November. The Lakewood office is located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 420, Dallas. The aesthetics brand specializes in microtreatments to enhance patients’ physical features with “next-level” specialists, products and technology, according to the company’s website. Treatments include botox and dermal fillers, plasma boost hair restoration, microneedling and wellness shots.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

JC Kitchen brings Korean barbecue to Plano

JC Kitchen offers a variety of Korean barbecue and comfort foods. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) JC Kitchen opened its first location Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8000 Coit Road, Ste. 800, offers a variety of deep-fried Korean barbecue and comfort foods. Menu items include ribs, chicken, seafood, ramen and more. 214-407-8823.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bahama Mama offers vapor, pet CBD products in Plano

Bahama Mama offers CBD products for cats and dogs. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Bahama Mama opened its first location Dec. 10, according to owner Jaime Sandoval. The shop, located at 4152 W. Spring Parkway, offers a variety of CBD, THC, delta and vapor products, including edibles, beverages and disposable vape pens. Pet products are also available, including CBD-infused treats for dogs and cats.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson

MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location

Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Family-owned Kin-D Lao & Thai Food lets diners ‘eat good’ near The Star in Frisco

Kin-D Lao & Thai Food offers savory and sweet options for lovers of Southeast Asian cuisine. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Kin-D Lao & Thai Food held a soft opening Jan. 25 at 6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco. Kin-D phonetically translates to “eat good”; the family of first-generation Lao Americans started this restaurant to sell quality, traditional dishes to fans of Southeast Asian cuisine, according to its website.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Warrior Martial Arts Academy to offer jiujitsu, muay thai in Plano

Warrior Martial Arts will offer martial arts classes for all ages and skill levels. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Warrior Martial Arts Academy will celebrate its grand opening Feb. 25 at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 220. The Texas-based martial arts school provides Brazilian jiujitsu, muay thai and kickboxing classes for all ages. Those who attend the grand opening will be eligible for 50% off enrollment and 20% off monthly tuition. Warrior Martial Arts Academy has four other locations in McKinney, Frisco, Little Elm and Flower Mound. 972-544-7063.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy