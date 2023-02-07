Warren Roberson explains why he chose Texas

Warren Roberson (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

When 2023 Red Oak (Texas) safety Warren Roberson arrived at his commitment ceremony on Tuesday, he was wearing a TCU jacket. However, there were hats for the Horned Frogs, the Texas Longhorns, and the USC Trojans on the table in front of him when it came time to announce where he would attend college.

As he thanked his family and coaches while surrounded by friends and teammates, a small bag was thrown his way. The four-star defensive back made a smooth grab, just like he often did on the field for Red Oak, and pulled out the contents.

It was a Texas hat, and he took off his jacket to reveal a Texas polo. Roberson became the 25th member of Texas’ 2023 signing class, ranked No. 3 in the country in the On3 Consensus Team Rankings.

Roberson spoke with Inside Texas’ Justin Wells after his announcement to explain why he chose to flip from TCU to Texas.

What was the big thing that made you pick Texas?

WR: “God. He just led me in the right direction. I just asked Him for guidance and He did that.”

Which coaches did you connect with best in Austin?

WR: “In Austin, Coach (Blake) Gideon, Coach (Terry) Joseph, and Coach Sark, most definitely.”

You got offered early last season, and there was a gap that Texas had to make up. What closed that gap?

WR: “What closed the gap? I would say probably the (official visit) weekend. We got to click a lot, and I actually got to see who they were for real. We got to bond and stuff like that. God just led me to my decision.”

What do you feel like you’re going to add to the Texas secondary?

WR: “I’m a dog. I feel like I’m going to add a hungry dog that’s just starving. I’m ready to eat.”

Roberson is ranked as the No. 270 player, the No. 19 safety, and the No. 51 prospect in Texas in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus.

On3 ranks Roberson as the No. 156 prospect, the No. 13 safety, and the No. 29 player in Texas.