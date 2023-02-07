Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game
JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Last of Us' actress Melanie Lynskey pushes back at criticism over her casting
"The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey is responding to criticism over her casting in the hit HBO series. Earlier this week, former reality star Adrianne Curry tweeted that she didn't think Lynskey was a good fit the role, writing, "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic warlord." Lynskey...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Idris Elba says he no longer describes himself as a 'Black actor' as it put him in a 'box'
"Luther" star Idris Elba says he no longer refers to himself as a "Black actor" because the label put him in a "box" and an "obsession" with race can hinder aspirations and growth. Speaking to Esquire UK, in an interview published Wednesday, the Golden Globe winner said that while he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Depeche Mode releases first song since death of founding member Andy Fletcher
Rock band Depeche Mode is back with its first new song since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. Remaining band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore dropped new song "Ghosts Again" -- the lead single off their new album "Memento Mori" -- on Thursday, along with a haunting black-and-white music video.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' routine with 'Scrubs' duo
Some classics never go out of style, especially when it comes to John Travolta and "Grease." The actor and singer appears in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, which dropped Thursday, in which he performs a new rendition of hit song "Summer Nights," alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison of "Scrubs" fame.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A twisted tale of celebrity promotion, opaque transactions and allegations of racist tropes
Sitting across from Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Paris Hilton, wearing a sparkling neon green turtleneck dress and a high ponytail, looked at a picture of a glum cartoon ape and said it "reminds me of me." The audience laughed. It did not look like her at all. Hilton...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Your Place or Mine' pairs Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in a split-screen rom-com
Add "Your Place or Mine" to the list of split-screen rom-coms, where the stars (in this case Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) essentially operate on parallel tracks. While that has worked out before (think "Sleepless in Seattle"), it doesn't here, in a Netflix movie that proves roughly as generic as its title.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rihanna can't think about anything else but her Super Bowl Halftime performance
Instead of having "Love On The Brain," Rihanna has had Sunday's Super Bowl LVII halftime show on her mind. The superstar singer said Thursday that all her attention is going toward preparing for her performance. "I've been so focused on the Super Bowl that I totally forgot that my birthday...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote
Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry. And while he is incredibly well known for hits like "Walk on By" by Dionne Warwick and "I Say A Little Prayer," which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.
Comments / 0